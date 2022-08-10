Sony announces August PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games

PlayStation has announced the games coming to its PS Plus subscription service on 16th August.

Last month the company set out a plan to add eight Yakuza games to the service this year - that begins this month with Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2 on PS Plus for Premium and Extra subscribers. That's on top of Yakuza: Like A Dragon that's already been added to Essential.

Also coming for Premium and Extra subscribers are Dead by Daylight, Bugsnax, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands.

Dead by Daylight is Behaviour's flagship horror multiplayer game, which has a new Resident Evil chapter on the way very soon. It's unclear if this will include any DLC or will just be the base game on PS Plus.

Bugsnax was previously available on PS Plus when it launched alongside the PS5.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands was released back in 2017 and features four player co-op shooting.

Also coming to the service on 16th August are:

Metro Exodus

Trials of Mana

Everspace

Uno

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

