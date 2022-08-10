First footage of Resident Evil's Wesker in Dead by Daylight public test

First footage of Resident Evil's Wesker in Dead by Daylight public testHave some cake with that Jill sandwich.
The next chapter coming to Dead by Daylight, Project W, is a second dose of Resident Evil that adds Wesker as a new Killer.
Yesterday he was added to the Public Test Build of the game, giving us a first look at his arsenal of abilities.
It seems Behaviour hasn't hit a bum note with this one.
Wesker's most prominent ability comes from his Uroboros infected arm that gives him the strength to throw victims a great distance.
Combine that with his speed and he really is a force to be reckoned with.
Wesker can YEET survivors— birb (@birbfakes) August 9, 2022
👁️🕳️👁️ pic.twitter.com/BGLdShGaEx
Wesker seriously went "GET THE F*CK OUT OF MY LOBBY!"#DeadbyDaylgiht #dbd pic.twitter.com/DgIGzebOxJ— 🏳️⚧️𝐸𝓋𝒾~𝒟𝑒𝓂𝒾𝓀𝒾𝓉𝓉𝑒𝓃🏳️🌈 (@Evitozen) August 9, 2022
Okay I really really REALLY like Wesker pic.twitter.com/VISfFTGTFV— Connall (@RGBThighSocks) August 9, 2022
Or at least, he's a powerful force until he comes across a low but impossible to leap over ledge.
I think everything I need to say about Wesker can be showcased here. In the best case scenario, when the Survivor basically lets you throw them into something for free, he's great fun. But then you get to an actual tile and you feel like a 95 year old grandad. pic.twitter.com/wRAAGYtvMv— Pixel Bush (@PixelBushYT) August 9, 2022
That lack of leaping abilities is just like the other Killers. So too is the considerable amount of thirst for Wesker.
I do not care if Wesker is the best killer in the game. I care that he is hot and he slams me into walls so I can feel something for once in this dark hole that is life.— Lexicat (@LexicatTV) August 10, 2022
anyway
Yes, Wesker's greatest asset so far is his peachy behind.
Wesker in Dead by Daylight serves cake 🍑 Now Pyramid Head has a rival! pic.twitter.com/VrdlD1qhfw— Katastrophe (@ImKatastrophe) August 9, 2022
damn, he's talented I guess 🙄 #albertwesker #ResidentEvil #dbd #DeadbyDaylgiht pic.twitter.com/s7p6fxsCAN— i eat bugs 🔞 wesker connoisseur (@i3atbugz) August 10, 2022
Just don't touch his shades. No really. He won't like it.
Hit em with the shades! #DeadbyDaylight pic.twitter.com/qq1O3NQRvF— King (@TheKingTwitch) August 9, 2022
At least now, he can finally beat Chris.
Project Wesker pic.twitter.com/M4U4XjCua3— vibbet vibbet 🌱 (@viviebeevie) August 2, 2022
wesker entering the dbd realm and realizing he finally gets the chance to kill chris pic.twitter.com/y7ekLeYhTo— eris (@weskercock) July 20, 2022
Rip to the Chris mains when Wesker drops 😂#deadbydaylight pic.twitter.com/WCPpsyJz4g— Ashe | bIm✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 |🍍🌊🌴 (@Ashesfordayz) July 31, 2022
Project W is scheduled to officially launch soon and will include Survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers alongside Wesker.
The Racoon City Police Department map will also be revised and split in two.
