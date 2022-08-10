If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

First footage of Resident Evil's Wesker in Dead by Daylight public test

Have some cake with that Jill sandwich.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Wesker new Killer in Dead by Daylight Resident Evil chapter

The next chapter coming to Dead by Daylight, Project W, is a second dose of Resident Evil that adds Wesker as a new Killer.

Yesterday he was added to the Public Test Build of the game, giving us a first look at his arsenal of abilities.

It seems Behaviour hasn't hit a bum note with this one.

Watch on YouTube
Dead by Daylight | Resident Evil: Project W | Official Trailer

Wesker's most prominent ability comes from his Uroboros infected arm that gives him the strength to throw victims a great distance.

Combine that with his speed and he really is a force to be reckoned with.

Or at least, he's a powerful force until he comes across a low but impossible to leap over ledge.

That lack of leaping abilities is just like the other Killers. So too is the considerable amount of thirst for Wesker.

Yes, Wesker's greatest asset so far is his peachy behind.

Just don't touch his shades. No really. He won't like it.

At least now, he can finally beat Chris.

Project W is scheduled to officially launch soon and will include Survivors Ada Wong and Rebecca Chambers alongside Wesker.

The Racoon City Police Department map will also be revised and split in two.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch