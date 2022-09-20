Deathloop, Grounded, Valheim lead September's latest Xbox Game Pass additions

Microsoft has dated September's second batch of Game Pass titles for Xbox and PC, including many which were confirmed last week during the Xbox Indie Showcase.

Of course, this batch is undoubtedly headlined by the long-awaited arrival of Deathloop, the full version of Grounded, and indie hit Valheim on PC.

Parents and the young at heart may also be pleased to see new release Paw Patrol Grand Prix is also part of this latest update. The popular pups' take on Mario Kart joins Game Pass next week.

Watch on YouTube Valheim's coming to Game Pass for PC - but not yet on consoles.

As previously announced, Arkane's acclaimed Deathloop arrives on Xbox and enters Game Pass for cloud, console and PC today. The game was one of the last released by Bethesda before Microsoft snapped the company up, and had a year exclusivity window on PlayStation.

Couch co-op brawler SpiderHeck arrives next week alongside Slime Rancher 2 and storybook adventure Beacon Pines, which I have my eye on. It looks an appropriately creepy/cute experience perfect for when the nights start to draw in.

The month is rounded out by 2D Souls-like Moonscars, management sim Let's Build a Zoo, the full release of Grounded and indie hit Valheim for PC. Oh, yes, and Paw Patrol Grand Prix.

Deathloop (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) - Available now

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) - Available now

Beacon Pines (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 22nd September

SpiderHeck (Console and PC) - 22nd September

Slime Rancher 2 (Game Preview) (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) - 22nd September

Moonscars (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 27th September

Grounded - Full Release (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 27th September

Let's Build A Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 29th September

Valheim (Game Preview) (PC) - 29th September

Paw Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 30th September

Watch on YouTube Beacon Pines launches into Game Pass on 22nd September.

Touch controls come to nine more cloud games: Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition, Grounded, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered, Road 96, Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, Shadowrun: Hong Kong, This War of Mine and Torment: Tides of Numenera.

And finally, another month's end brings another selection of titles leaving Game Pass. From 30th September, you'll need to wave goodbye to:

AI: The Somnium Files (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Astria Ascending (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dandy Ace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dirt 4 (PC) EA Play

Dirt Rally (PC) EA Play

Going Under (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lemnis Gate (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Slime Rancher (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Subnautica: Below Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Procession to Calvary (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Unsighted (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Visage (Cloud, Console, and PC)

So, when's GoldenEye 007 turning up? Sometime in October, perhaps?