N64 classic GoldenEye 007 headed to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass

N64 classic GoldenEye 007 headed to Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game PassFinally.
Nintendo has just dropped a bombshell during today's Direct presentation - that N64 James Bond classic GoldenEye 007 will launch for the service with online multiplayer.
Original developer Rare has simultaneously confirmed an updated version for Xbox consoles, which will launch on Xbox Game Pass.
The Xbox version will include achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate.
25 years after its original release, experience GoldenEye 007 faithfully recreated for Xbox consoles. Includes achievements, 4K resolution and a smoother framerate – even in split-screen local multiplayer! Coming soon to @XboxGamePass. pic.twitter.com/kpBlJKqFR9— Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) September 13, 2022
The confirmation came among a flurry of confirmations for Nintendo Switch Online, including N64 titles such as Pilotwings 64, plus Mario Party 1 and 2, all of which turn up before the end of the year.
In 2023, expect Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium 1 and 2, 1080 Snowboarding and Excitebike 64.
Pokémon Stadium is potentially huge here, if some form of virtual Game Boy connectivity is included.
