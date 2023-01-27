If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

GoldenEye 007 cheat codes and unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64

How to unlock every cheat in GoldenEye 007.

Lottie Lynn
Guide by Lottie Lynn
Published on

The GoldenEye 007 cheat codes unlock a variety of bonuses in the game, from Tiny Bond to the Golden Gun.

If you’re playing the Nintendo Switch version of GoldenEye 007 or the Nintendo 64 original, these cheats are unlocked by either entering the code itself or meeting certain time and difficulty requirements when finishing a level.

Traditionally inputting a cheat code, however, does not work in the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007. This means, if that’s the version you’re playing, you’ll have to meet all of the cheat unlock times.

To help you out, we’ve listed all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64 below, along with the traditional cheat codes.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
GoldenEye 007 – Xbox Game Pass Date Reveal Trailer

GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64

Below you’ll find all of the time and difficulty requirements for unlocking all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat codes in the Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64 versions of the game.

It’s important to note that meeting these requirements is the only way to unlock cheats in the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007, because traditional cheat codes do not work.

Here are the unlock times and difficulty requirements for the GoldenEye 007 cheats on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64:

CheatRequirements
007 ModeComplete all missions, including Aztec and Egyptian, on 00 Agent
All Multiplayer CharactersComplete the story on Agent difficulty and above
All GunsComplete Egyptian on 00 Agent under 6:00 mins
Aztec LevelComplete all main levels on Secret Agent difficulty or above
DK (Big Heads) ModeComplete Runway on Agent under 5:00 mins
Egyptian LevelComplete all main levels on 00 Agent difficulty or above
Enemies With RocketsComplete Streets on Agents under 1:45 mins
Fast AnimationComplete Statue on Secret Agent under 3:15 mins
Gold PP7Complete Cradle on Agent under 2:15 mins
Golden GunComplete Egyptian on any difficulty or time
Grenade Launcher x2Complete Surface 1 on Secret Agent under 3:30 mins
Hunting Knife x2Complete Jungle on Agent under 3:45 mins
Infinite AmmoComplete Control on Secret Agent under 10:00 mins
InvincibilityComplete Facility on 00 Agent under 2:05 mins
InvisibilityComplete Archives on 00 Agent under 1:20 mins
LaserComplete Aztec on any difficulty or time
Laser x2 Complete Aztec on Secret Agent under 9:00 mins
Magnum Complete Cradle on any difficulty or time
No Radar In MultiplayerComplete Frigate on Secret Agent under 4:30 mins
Paintball ModeComplete Dam on Secret Agent under 2:40 mins
RC-P90 x2Complete Caverns on 00 Agent under 9:30 mins
Rocket Launcer x2Complete Bunker 1 on 00 Agent under 4:00 mins
Silver PP7Complete Train on 00 Agent under 5:25 mins
Slow AnimationComplete Depot on Secret Agent under 1:40 mins
Throwing Knife x2Complete Buner 2 on Agent under 1:30 mins
Tiny BondComplete Surface 2 on 00 Agent under 4:15 mins
Turbo Mode Complete Silo on Agent under 3:00 mins

GoldenEye 007 cheat codes for Nintendo Switch and N64

Below you’ll find all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat codes for both the original N64 game and the Nintendo Switch version. Inputting these cheat codes will allow you to unlock their bonuses without having to meet the requirements listed in the section above.

You may, however, find the cheat codes rather hard to input on the Nintendo Switch due to how the N64 controls have been mapped onto this console. The N64 controller's C-Buttons have been mapped to the right analog stick on the Switch, while the Left, Right, Up and Down inputs have been assigned to the D-Pad on the Switch.

It's also important to note that not every cheat has code, so for some, like unlocking the Egyptian Level, you'll listed to meet the time and difficulty requirement listed above.

Remember - these cheat codes do not work on the Xbox version of the game. If you’re playing GoldenEye 007 on this platform, you must meet the time and difficulty requirements to unlock the various cheats.

Here are the GoldenEye 007 cheat codes for the Nintendo Switch and N64:

CheatCodes
All Multiplayer CharactersL + R + C-Left, L + C-Up, L + R + Left, L + Right, R + Down, L + R + C-Left, L + C-Up, L + R + Right, L + R + C-Down, L + Down
All GunsDown, Left, C-Up, Right, L + Down, L + Left, L + Up, C-Left, Left, C-Down
Aztec LevelL + R + Up, L + R + C Right, L + Down, R + Right, R + Up, L + Down
DK (Big Heads) ModeL and R + up, C-Right, R + Left, R + Up, Up, R + Right, Up, L and R + C-Down, L and R + Down, L and R + C-Left
Enemies With RocketsL + R + C-Down, C-Left, R + C-Down, C-Down, C-Down, L + R + C-Down, L + R + Up, C-Down, R + Up, L + Up
Fast AnimationL + C-Down, L + C-Left, C-Down, C-Right, C-Left, L + R +Right, C-Right, L + R + Up, R + C-Left, L + Left
Gold PP7L + R + Right, L + R + Down, L + Up, L + R + Down, C-Up, R + Up, L + R + Right, L + Left, Down, L + C-Down
Grenade Launcher x2R + Down, R + Up, Right, L + R + C-Down, L + Right, R + Left, Left, Down, Up, R + C-Down
Hunting Knife x2R + C-Down, L + Right, R + C-Left, L + Right, L + R + Right, L + R + Up, L + Down, R + Left, L + Right, L + C-Left
Infinite AmmoL +Left C, L + R + Right, Right C, Left C, R + Left, L + Down C, L + R + Left, L + R + Down C, L + Up, Hold Right C
InvincibilityR + Left, L + Down, Left, Up, Down, R + C-Left, L + C-Left, L + R + Left, L + R + Right, L + C-Left
InvisibilityL + R + C-Left, L + R + C-Down, L + C-Left, R + C-Left, R + Right, L + R + Left, L + Right, Left, L + R + C-Left, L + Down
Laser x2 L + Right, L + R + C-Left, L + Down, R + Left, R + Down, L + Right, C-Up, Right, R + Right, L + R + Up
No Radar In MultiplayerR + Up, C-Down, C-Left, C-Up, L + Down, R + Up, C-Left, Right, R + Left, R + Right
Paintball ModeL + Up, Up C, R + Right, L + R + Left C, L + Up, R + Down C, L + Down C, L + R + Down C, L + R + Up, Hold L + Down C
RC-P90 x2Up, Right, L + Left, R + Down, L + Up, L + C-Left, L + Left, C-Right, C-Up, then hold L + R + Down
Rocket Launcer x2R + Right, L + Up, Down, Down, R + C-Down, L + Left, L + C-Left, R + Up, R + Down, R + C-Left
Silver PP7L + Left, L + R + Up, L + Right, L + R + Up, L + R + C-Left, L + R + Left, L + R + Down, C-Down, L + R + Right, L + R + Left
Slow AnimationL + R + Left, L + R + Left, L + R + Down, L + R + Left, C-Right, L + R + Down, L + R + Down, L + Down, C-Left, Hold C-Up
Throwing Knife x2R + C-Left, L + Left, Up, L + R + Right, Right, L + R + C-Left, L + R + C-Left, R + Down, R + Left, R + C-Left
Tiny BondL + R + Down, R + Down, L + C-Down, Left, R + C-Left, L + R + C-Down, Right, Down, R + C-Down, R + Right
Turbo Mode L + Down, L + Down C, L + R + Up, R + Down C, Left, R + Down, L + Down C, Up, R + Down, Hold L + Right

Have fun playing GoldenEye 007!

