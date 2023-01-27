GoldenEye 007 cheat codes and unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64
How to unlock every cheat in GoldenEye 007.
The GoldenEye 007 cheat codes unlock a variety of bonuses in the game, from Tiny Bond to the Golden Gun.
If you’re playing the Nintendo Switch version of GoldenEye 007 or the Nintendo 64 original, these cheats are unlocked by either entering the code itself or meeting certain time and difficulty requirements when finishing a level.
Traditionally inputting a cheat code, however, does not work in the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007. This means, if that’s the version you’re playing, you’ll have to meet all of the cheat unlock times.
To help you out, we’ve listed all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64 below, along with the traditional cheat codes.
GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64
Below you’ll find all of the time and difficulty requirements for unlocking all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat codes in the Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64 versions of the game.
It’s important to note that meeting these requirements is the only way to unlock cheats in the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007, because traditional cheat codes do not work.
Here are the unlock times and difficulty requirements for the GoldenEye 007 cheats on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64:
|Cheat
|Requirements
|007 Mode
|Complete all missions, including Aztec and Egyptian, on 00 Agent
|All Multiplayer Characters
|Complete the story on Agent difficulty and above
|All Guns
|Complete Egyptian on 00 Agent under 6:00 mins
|Aztec Level
|Complete all main levels on Secret Agent difficulty or above
|DK (Big Heads) Mode
|Complete Runway on Agent under 5:00 mins
|Egyptian Level
|Complete all main levels on 00 Agent difficulty or above
|Enemies With Rockets
|Complete Streets on Agents under 1:45 mins
|Fast Animation
|Complete Statue on Secret Agent under 3:15 mins
|Gold PP7
|Complete Cradle on Agent under 2:15 mins
|Golden Gun
|Complete Egyptian on any difficulty or time
|Grenade Launcher x2
|Complete Surface 1 on Secret Agent under 3:30 mins
|Hunting Knife x2
|Complete Jungle on Agent under 3:45 mins
|Infinite Ammo
|Complete Control on Secret Agent under 10:00 mins
|Invincibility
|Complete Facility on 00 Agent under 2:05 mins
|Invisibility
|Complete Archives on 00 Agent under 1:20 mins
|Laser
|Complete Aztec on any difficulty or time
|Laser x2
|Complete Aztec on Secret Agent under 9:00 mins
|Magnum
|Complete Cradle on any difficulty or time
|No Radar In Multiplayer
|Complete Frigate on Secret Agent under 4:30 mins
|Paintball Mode
|Complete Dam on Secret Agent under 2:40 mins
|RC-P90 x2
|Complete Caverns on 00 Agent under 9:30 mins
|Rocket Launcer x2
|Complete Bunker 1 on 00 Agent under 4:00 mins
|Silver PP7
|Complete Train on 00 Agent under 5:25 mins
|Slow Animation
|Complete Depot on Secret Agent under 1:40 mins
|Throwing Knife x2
|Complete Buner 2 on Agent under 1:30 mins
|Tiny Bond
|Complete Surface 2 on 00 Agent under 4:15 mins
|Turbo Mode
|Complete Silo on Agent under 3:00 mins
GoldenEye 007 cheat codes for Nintendo Switch and N64
Below you’ll find all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat codes for both the original N64 game and the Nintendo Switch version. Inputting these cheat codes will allow you to unlock their bonuses without having to meet the requirements listed in the section above.
You may, however, find the cheat codes rather hard to input on the Nintendo Switch due to how the N64 controls have been mapped onto this console. The N64 controller's C-Buttons have been mapped to the right analog stick on the Switch, while the Left, Right, Up and Down inputs have been assigned to the D-Pad on the Switch.
It's also important to note that not every cheat has code, so for some, like unlocking the Egyptian Level, you'll listed to meet the time and difficulty requirement listed above.
Remember - these cheat codes do not work on the Xbox version of the game. If you’re playing GoldenEye 007 on this platform, you must meet the time and difficulty requirements to unlock the various cheats.
Here are the GoldenEye 007 cheat codes for the Nintendo Switch and N64:
|Cheat
|Codes
|All Multiplayer Characters
|L + R + C-Left, L + C-Up, L + R + Left, L + Right, R + Down, L + R + C-Left, L + C-Up, L + R + Right, L + R + C-Down, L + Down
|All Guns
|Down, Left, C-Up, Right, L + Down, L + Left, L + Up, C-Left, Left, C-Down
|Aztec Level
|L + R + Up, L + R + C Right, L + Down, R + Right, R + Up, L + Down
|DK (Big Heads) Mode
|L and R + up, C-Right, R + Left, R + Up, Up, R + Right, Up, L and R + C-Down, L and R + Down, L and R + C-Left
|Enemies With Rockets
|L + R + C-Down, C-Left, R + C-Down, C-Down, C-Down, L + R + C-Down, L + R + Up, C-Down, R + Up, L + Up
|Fast Animation
|L + C-Down, L + C-Left, C-Down, C-Right, C-Left, L + R +Right, C-Right, L + R + Up, R + C-Left, L + Left
|Gold PP7
|L + R + Right, L + R + Down, L + Up, L + R + Down, C-Up, R + Up, L + R + Right, L + Left, Down, L + C-Down
|Grenade Launcher x2
|R + Down, R + Up, Right, L + R + C-Down, L + Right, R + Left, Left, Down, Up, R + C-Down
|Hunting Knife x2
|R + C-Down, L + Right, R + C-Left, L + Right, L + R + Right, L + R + Up, L + Down, R + Left, L + Right, L + C-Left
|Infinite Ammo
|L +Left C, L + R + Right, Right C, Left C, R + Left, L + Down C, L + R + Left, L + R + Down C, L + Up, Hold Right C
|Invincibility
|R + Left, L + Down, Left, Up, Down, R + C-Left, L + C-Left, L + R + Left, L + R + Right, L + C-Left
|Invisibility
|L + R + C-Left, L + R + C-Down, L + C-Left, R + C-Left, R + Right, L + R + Left, L + Right, Left, L + R + C-Left, L + Down
|Laser x2
|L + Right, L + R + C-Left, L + Down, R + Left, R + Down, L + Right, C-Up, Right, R + Right, L + R + Up
|No Radar In Multiplayer
|R + Up, C-Down, C-Left, C-Up, L + Down, R + Up, C-Left, Right, R + Left, R + Right
|Paintball Mode
|L + Up, Up C, R + Right, L + R + Left C, L + Up, R + Down C, L + Down C, L + R + Down C, L + R + Up, Hold L + Down C
|RC-P90 x2
|Up, Right, L + Left, R + Down, L + Up, L + C-Left, L + Left, C-Right, C-Up, then hold L + R + Down
|Rocket Launcer x2
|R + Right, L + Up, Down, Down, R + C-Down, L + Left, L + C-Left, R + Up, R + Down, R + C-Left
|Silver PP7
|L + Left, L + R + Up, L + Right, L + R + Up, L + R + C-Left, L + R + Left, L + R + Down, C-Down, L + R + Right, L + R + Left
|Slow Animation
|L + R + Left, L + R + Left, L + R + Down, L + R + Left, C-Right, L + R + Down, L + R + Down, L + Down, C-Left, Hold C-Up
|Throwing Knife x2
|R + C-Left, L + Left, Up, L + R + Right, Right, L + R + C-Left, L + R + C-Left, R + Down, R + Left, R + C-Left
|Tiny Bond
|L + R + Down, R + Down, L + C-Down, Left, R + C-Left, L + R + C-Down, Right, Down, R + C-Down, R + Right
|Turbo Mode
|L + Down, L + Down C, L + R + Up, R + Down C, Left, R + Down, L + Down C, Up, R + Down, Hold L + Right
Have fun playing GoldenEye 007!