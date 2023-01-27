GoldenEye 007 cheat codes and unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64

The GoldenEye 007 cheat codes unlock a variety of bonuses in the game, from Tiny Bond to the Golden Gun.

If you’re playing the Nintendo Switch version of GoldenEye 007 or the Nintendo 64 original, these cheats are unlocked by either entering the code itself or meeting certain time and difficulty requirements when finishing a level.

Traditionally inputting a cheat code, however, does not work in the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007. This means, if that’s the version you’re playing, you’ll have to meet all of the cheat unlock times.

To help you out, we’ve listed all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64 below, along with the traditional cheat codes.

GoldenEye 007 cheat unlock times for Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64 Below you’ll find all of the time and difficulty requirements for unlocking all of the GoldenEye 007 cheat codes in the Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64 versions of the game. It’s important to note that meeting these requirements is the only way to unlock cheats in the Xbox version of GoldenEye 007, because traditional cheat codes do not work. Here are the unlock times and difficulty requirements for the GoldenEye 007 cheats on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and N64: Cheat Requirements 007 Mode Complete all missions, including Aztec and Egyptian, on 00 Agent All Multiplayer Characters Complete the story on Agent difficulty and above All Guns Complete Egyptian on 00 Agent under 6:00 mins Aztec Level Complete all main levels on Secret Agent difficulty or above DK (Big Heads) Mode Complete Runway on Agent under 5:00 mins Egyptian Level Complete all main levels on 00 Agent difficulty or above Enemies With Rockets Complete Streets on Agents under 1:45 mins Fast Animation Complete Statue on Secret Agent under 3:15 mins Gold PP7 Complete Cradle on Agent under 2:15 mins Golden Gun Complete Egyptian on any difficulty or time Grenade Launcher x2 Complete Surface 1 on Secret Agent under 3:30 mins Hunting Knife x2 Complete Jungle on Agent under 3:45 mins Infinite Ammo Complete Control on Secret Agent under 10:00 mins Invincibility Complete Facility on 00 Agent under 2:05 mins Invisibility Complete Archives on 00 Agent under 1:20 mins Laser Complete Aztec on any difficulty or time Laser x2 Complete Aztec on Secret Agent under 9:00 mins Magnum Complete Cradle on any difficulty or time No Radar In Multiplayer Complete Frigate on Secret Agent under 4:30 mins Paintball Mode Complete Dam on Secret Agent under 2:40 mins RC-P90 x2 Complete Caverns on 00 Agent under 9:30 mins Rocket Launcer x2 Complete Bunker 1 on 00 Agent under 4:00 mins Silver PP7 Complete Train on 00 Agent under 5:25 mins Slow Animation Complete Depot on Secret Agent under 1:40 mins Throwing Knife x2 Complete Buner 2 on Agent under 1:30 mins Tiny Bond Complete Surface 2 on 00 Agent under 4:15 mins Turbo Mode Complete Silo on Agent under 3:00 mins