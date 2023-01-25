Everything announced at Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct

That's a wrap on the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct, and the first big video game showcase of 2023. The show gave us a lot of what we'd expected, all that had leaked and, well, no surprises, really. Here are all the announcements, trailers and news Microsoft had to offer.

Developer Direct kicked off with a look at Minecraft spin-off Minecraft Legends and its PVP experience. It's out 18th April 2023 on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S and of course, Game Pass. Here's Tom's Minecraft Legends preview, if you want to know more. The new trailer is below:

Moving on to Turn 10's Forza Motorsport. It's got fully dynamic time of day and weather - a first for the series - and over 500 cars. This one launches at some point this year on PC and Xbox Series X and S. Here's the trailer:

Next! Microsoft announced Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush, which leaked ahead of the show. It's a rhythm action game that looks inspired by the beloved Jet Set Radio. And the best bit? It's out now on Game Pass! The gameplay video is below:

And here's the Hi-Fi Rush launch trailer:

Developer Direct U-turned into Elder Scrolls Online's next expansion, Necrom, which had also leaked. This includes a new playable class called the Arcanist, and is set in eastern Morrowind. It's out 20th June 2023. Here's the global reveal showcase video:

Arkane Austin's Redfall closed out the show. Redfall is a shooter that can be played solo or in up to four-player co-op. It's out 2nd May. Here's the extended gameplay preview:

And that's it! Short and sweet from Microsoft, which gave fans a better idea of what it's got coming in 2023. No Starfield, of course - that's set for a showcase of its own at some point.

So, what did you think? Anything take your interest?