Xbox Game Pass' next few weeks bring Golden Eye, Age of Empires 2, and more

Microsoft has detailed the latest batch of titles heading to Xbox Game Pass between now and early February, including Golden Eye, Hi-Fi Rush, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition for consoles, Darkest Dungeon, and more.

Hi-Fi Rush is, of course, developer Tango Softworks' freshly announced (and rather splendid-looking) rhythm adventure, which comes to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Cloud via Game Pass today. That'll soon be joined by the legendary GoldenEye 007, which gets a gentle spruce-up for Cloud and Xbox on 27th January,

Next up are the Game Preview version of rogue-lite first-person shooter Roboquest (coming to Xbox on 30th January), plus Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition - which gets a long-awaited console release, complete with controller support and new tutorials, on 31st January.

The freshaly announced Hi-Fi Rush is out today.

In fact, 31st January is a bit of a busy release day for Game Pass; it also brings the Game Preview version of ink-themed strategy game Inkulinati, as well as anime fighter JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R - both of which will be available on Cloud, console, and PC.

Moving on, 2nd February ushers in Red Hook Studios' excellent, Lovecraft-inspired turn-based RPG Darkest Dungeon (available on Cloud, console, and PC), as well as the Cloud version of Grid Legends via EA Play. That's not your only racing action for the month either; Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition comes to Cloud, Xbox and PC on 7th February.

But where there are hellos, there must also be goodbyes; Donut County, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, Telling Lies, and Worms WMD all leave Game Pass on 31st January.

And for those that like things to be more succinct: