Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and if you want to read more, you can - you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Games throw a lot of information at us. If you're playing an open-world game, for instance, there's a lot to track - where to go, what you're supposed to be doing there, what you've collected, what abilities you have. Some games use a suite of menus for this, or a scruffy old journal, but other games use gadgets.