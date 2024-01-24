If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of the Best: Personal gadgets

Watch.

The real-life plastic Pip-Boy watch thing that Bethesda sold with a fancy edition of Fallout 4. It's like a forearm brace rather than a watch. A camo-green plastic thing with a large - and actually working - LCD display on it, which shows a menu in black and neon green.
Image credit: Bethesda
Robert Purchese avatar
Feature by Robert Purchese Associate Editor
Additional contributions by Christian Donlan, Ed Nightingale, Tom Phillips, and Victoria Kennedy
Published on

Five of the Best is a weekly series for supporters of Eurogamer. It's a series that highlights some of the features in games that are often overlooked. It's also about having your say, so don't be shy, use the comments below and join in!

Oh and if you want to read more, you can - you can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Games throw a lot of information at us. If you're playing an open-world game, for instance, there's a lot to track - where to go, what you're supposed to be doing there, what you've collected, what abilities you have. Some games use a suite of menus for this, or a scruffy old journal, but other games use gadgets.

Subscribe to Eurogamer to read this article

Subscribe today and gain access to our ad-free browsing experience, supporter-only articles and videos, merch discounts, and much more - for only £2.99/$2.99 a month!

Support us View supporter archive