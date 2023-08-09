If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Goldeneye 007 Switch update alters textures, but various other issues remain

"This is still broken."

goldeneye 007
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

Dataminers have noticed updates made to the Nintendo Switch Online version of Goldeneye 007 which have quietly changed the game.

Following yesterday's announcement that Pokémon TCG and Pokémon Stadium 2 have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online library, an update was rolled out to the N64 app - something which prompted dataminers to take a look at what had been changed.

This is when the differences in Goldeneye 007 were noticed, though dataminer LuigiBlood has also suggested they could have been made during an earlier update to the N64 emulator.

Dataminer Graslu00 has dug deeper into the most recent changes and has confirmed that some textures have been fixed - you can see examples in the social media posts below.

However, there's a list of other visual and technical issues that either haven't been completely fixed or haven't been addressed at all. A locked framerate is still running at 15FPS within caverns, plus problems with lighting and smoke are among the other issues highlighted.

Furthermore, Graslu100 believes audio quality has actually decreased.

Digital Foundry was left unimpressed with the reent Switch and Xbox Series X/S ports of Goldeneye 007 upon release, concluding that neither "really does justice to this game and its legacy".

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch