Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's first expansion due September

The Teal Mask, the first expansion for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, will launch for Nintendo Switch on 13th September.

The Pokémon Company confirmed the news today in a 35-minute Pokémon Presents broadcast, which also announced that the fan-favourite Mew and Mewtwo were also coming to Scarlet and Violet via Mystery Gift and Tera Raid Battles, respectively. (For Mew, enter the password GETY0URMEW before 18th September.)

Scarlet and Violet's second and final expansion, The Indigo Disk, remains listed as a "winter 2023" launch.

Today's Pokémon Presents broadcast to rewatch in full.

Elsewhere in the broadcast, there was the announcement that both Pokémon Stadium 2 for N64 and Pokémon Trading Card Game for Game Boy Color are both headed to the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue today.

A smattering of details on various other Pokémon projects included word that further Paldea Pokémon (including, it looks like, the Starters) will come to Pokémon Go from September. (Gimmighoul is already available.)

A couple of new short anime series are also in the works, with TCG project Pokémon Path to the Peak launching this weekend, and Pokémon: Paldean Winds launching via YouTube on 6th September.

