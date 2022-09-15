Ni No Kuni series headed to Xbox and Game Pass

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch arrives on Xbox for the first time today, playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and via Xbox Game Pass.

This version will be the remastered edition which launched for Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation 4 back in 2019. It's never been available on a Microsoft console before.

Its follow-up, Ni No Kuni: Revenant Kingdom, will then also arrive for Xbox consoles and Game Pass in 2023, Microsoft confirmed today during its Tokyo Game Show 2022 livestream.

Watch on YouTube Ni No Kuni comes to Xbox for the first time.

Level 5's Studio Ghibli-inspired role-playing game series is well worth trying - and its arrival on Xbox today is a big deal.

The series' first game in particular, originally launched for PlayStation 3 in 2011 and worked on in close collaboration with anime masters Studio Ghibli, remains a warm, generous and thrilling RPG experience all these years later.