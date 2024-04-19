Next week's Epic Games Store freebies include Cold War shooter Industria

As the calendar continues its ceaseless onward march, Epic has announced its next batch of weekly Epic Games Store freebies, which this time look very much like Cold War shooter Industria and post-apocalyptic RPG bundle Lisa: Definitive Edition.

Both games are free to add to your Epic Games Store library starting Thursday, 25th April, and if you need a nudge toward the 'download' button, here's what you can expect from each:

Industria

Lisa: Definitive Edition

Industria, coming from developer Bleakmill, describes itself as an atmospheric first-person shooter set in Cold War-era East Berlin. "Unravel the secrets of a mysterious parallel dimension while searching for a missing colleague," goes the official blurb. "Explore a haunting reality where the truth awaits. Discover the dark past that lies beyond."

As for Lisa: Definitive Edition, it bundles together Lisa: The Painful - Definitive Edition and Lisa: The Joyful - Definitive Edition, both being side-scrolling RPG affairs charting a "relentless journey through the post-apocalyptic wasteland of Olathe".

So if either of those take your fancy, you'll be able to download them for free, permanently adding them to your Epic Games Store library, for one week starting next Thursday, 25th April. Until then, the Eurogamer Recommended The Big Con, alongside social deduction adventure Town of Salem 2, are free on Epic's store.