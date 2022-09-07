Humble Bundle's September Choice games have been announced

Humble Bundle's September Choice games have been announcedIncluding Crusader Kings 3, Just Cause 4 and more.
Humble Bundle has announced the games included in its September Choice.
Humble Choice is a subscription service which offers a monthly set of games to own forever, as well as access to the Humble Games Collection library and members-only discounts in the store.
This month's Choice games are:
- Crusader Kings 3
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos
- Forgive Me Father
- Crown Trick
- Descenders
- Industria
- Shapez + Puzzle DLC
Moonscars, a 2D Metroidvania action-scroller previously announced in March's Humble Games showcase, will also be available to play at launch through Humble Games Collection on 27th September.
For £8.99 / $11.99 a month, this is worth getting if you've been holding out on a good deal for Crusader Kings 3 which normally costs £41.99. This is just in time for the new Friends and Foes DLC, out tomorrow, which promises to add lots of depth to relationships and character history.
If you're only interested in the bundle for one of this month's games, you can cancel your subscription whenever you like.
As always, five percent of each Humble Choice membership will be donated to Humble Bundle's chosen charity, which this month is Covenant House, a New York based organisation focused on supporting homeless and trafficked young people.
