Amazon Prime Gaming November titles include Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Amazon has announced the games Prime Gaming members can claim for November.

Next month's freebies include Rage 2, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (no, not the remake), plus some well-received indie titles and arcade throwbacks.

That's alongside the usual in-game content for other titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Pokémon Go, and Diablo 4.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Will Microsoft bring back Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk?Watch on YouTube

Here's what's up for grabs for Prime Gaming subscribers next month:

2nd November - Rage 2: Deluxe Edition (Epic Games Store)

9th November - Centipede: Recharged (Epic Games Store)

10th November - Evan's Remains (Amazon Games App)

16th November - November 16 Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Amazon Games App), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Amazon Games App)

22nd November - The dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Amazon Games App)

23rd November - Black Widow: Recharged (Epic Games Store)

30th November - Orten Was the Case (Amazon Games App), Caverns of Mars: Recharged (Epic Games Store)

Any of these take your fancy?