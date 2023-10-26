Amazon Prime Gaming November titles include Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
This is not the remake you are looking for.
Amazon has announced the games Prime Gaming members can claim for November.
Next month's freebies include Rage 2, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (no, not the remake), plus some well-received indie titles and arcade throwbacks.
That's alongside the usual in-game content for other titles including Cyberpunk 2077, Pokémon Go, and Diablo 4.
Here's what's up for grabs for Prime Gaming subscribers next month:
- 2nd November - Rage 2: Deluxe Edition (Epic Games Store)
- 9th November - Centipede: Recharged (Epic Games Store)
- 10th November - Evan's Remains (Amazon Games App)
- 16th November - November 16 Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery (Amazon Games App), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (Amazon Games App)
- 22nd November - The dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Amazon Games App)
- 23rd November - Black Widow: Recharged (Epic Games Store)
- 30th November - Orten Was the Case (Amazon Games App), Caverns of Mars: Recharged (Epic Games Store)
Any of these take your fancy?