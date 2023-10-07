The Star Wars Heritage Pack physical edition is coming to Switch just in time for the holidays

Star Wars game bundle Star Wars Heritage Pack is getting a physical Switch edition just in time for the holidays.

As spotted by our friends over at Nintendo Life, Aspyr and Lucasfilm Games has confirmed that the physical bundle will release on 8th December 2023 and include seven classic Star Wars titles, including Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords.

Right now, however, it seems only our friends Stateside will be able to buy a physical edition.

The full contents of the bundle will be the same as the digital counterpart: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars: Episode I Racer, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords.

The physical bundle – which has only been confirmed for players in the States for now – will include all seven games for a very reasonable $60/£49, although the two KOTOR games won't be included on the cartridge; you'll have to download those separately.

For comparison, the digital version of the same bundle is available now on the UK eShop for £68.

We'll let you know just as soon as we get confirmation either way on when/if the same physical edition will be available in Europe and/or the UK. Watch this space.

