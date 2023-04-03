If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Xbox console exclusive Quantum Break is leaving Xbox Game Pass

Running out of time.

Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

The first set of games to leave Xbox Game Pass in April has been revealed through the Leaving soon section of the app.

Subscribers on console will lose access to Quantum Break, an Xbox exclusive title which Microsoft published, while the PC library will lose Panzer Corps 2.

Other titles leaving this month include The Long Dark, Life is Strange: True Colors and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Are Unreal Engine's procedural generation and Ubisoft's Ghostwriter the future of game development?

Here's all the games we know are leaving Game Pass on 16th April.

  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos
  • The Long Dark
  • Moonglow Bay
  • Panzer Corps 2
  • The Riftbreaker
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction

The date for Quantum Break's removal from Game Pass has not been confirmed yet, though it'll leave at some point in the next couple of weeks.

If you want to keep playing any of these games after 16th April you'll need to purchase them, though Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

Meanwhile, we've got a handy guide if you want to check what's available on Game Pass.

