Weird West, Prodeus amongst Game Pass leavers at the end of the month

Although Xbox hasn't announced September's second wave of Game Pass titles, the next set of games leaving the service has been spotted.

Still to come this month is Soulslike Lies of P, which joins Game Pass tomorrow as a day one addition.

The list of games that'll no longer be available on Game Pass on 1st October can be found in the leaving soon section of the Xbox app.

Weird West, an isometric action RPG from Arkane founder Raphaël Colantonio's WolfEye Studios, and Prodeus, an FPS inspired by the likes of Doom and Quake, are worth trying out before the end of the month if you haven't already.

Additionally, you've only got a couple of weeks left to play side-scrolling platformer Moonscars, indie narrative Beacon Pines, onlince co-op RPG Outriders, and rogue-like auto battler Despot's Game.

For PC Game Pass members, the final game from indie developer Zachtronics, Last Call BBS, and programming puzzler Shenzen I/O will also be leaving the service at the end of the month.

As usual, Game Pass subscribers get 20 percent off games in the Game Pass library, so if you want to pick up one of the above games, you've got a couple of weeks to get it at a discounted price.

Xbox launched Game Pass Core earlier this month as the successor to Games with Gold, which currently costs £7 a month and gets you access to a selection of 36 games.

For a full list of Xbox's various subscription tiers and what's included with each, check out our Xbox Game Pass page which we keep up to date.