Arkane co-founder teases sci-fi RPG as next game

Arkane Studios co-founder Raphaël Colantonio has teased his next game at Wolfeye Studios.

Currently, Colantonio is pitching the game at GDC alongside Wolfeye producer Julien Roby.

Yesterday, Colantonio shared a sneak peek from Wolfeye's office in Austin, showing planning for the next game.

Weird West: Definitive Edition launch trailer.

While it may just look like a regular whiteboard, the points in the top left corner suggest Wolfeye will return to its roots with a first-person, retro sci-fi RPG.

Sneak Peek into our Austin office where we are hard at work on our next game. 👀 @lucasloredo @stevenandgames pic.twitter.com/o7aiwITn4R — Raphael Colantonio (@rafcolantonio) March 20, 2024

Colantonio and Roby both held senior roles at Arkane previously and worked on many of the studio's acclaimed games, including Arx Fatalis, Dishonored, and Prey (2017) before co-founding Wolfeye together. Earlier this month, Colantonio responded to Frictional Games creative lead Fredrik Olsson on X, hinting at the direction of Wolfeye's next project.

"Prey might be the best game I've ever played... I want more!" Olsson wrote. "I'll do my best to bring you more [games in that vein]," Colantonio replied. As a huge fan of (the criminally underappreciated) Prey (2017) myself, this has gotten me even more excited for what Wolfeye has planned next.

Wolfeye's first game was Weird West, an isometric RPG set in a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West. It was released in 2022, and was followed by an updated definitive edition for current-gen consoles last year. In our Weird West review, Edwin described the game as "almost, but not quite, a Dishonored CRPG".