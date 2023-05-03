Weird West: Definitive Edition lassos its way onto PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S next week

A little over a year since it made its debut on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, WolfEye Studios' cowboy-themed action-RPG Weird West will be coming to current gen consoles.

On 8th May - so, this Monday - the game's Definitive Edition will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (where it will also available on Game Pass). Along with these consoles, Weird West's definitive edition will also be available for PC.

While details on this upcoming edition are still rather scant, it does promise 4K resolution and 60fps.

Watch on YouTube Weird West's original gameplay trailer.

Publisher Devolver Digital states the project will come with all the expected "bells and whistles" when it does arrive, with more on what exactly these various bells and whistles actually are due some time next week. Keep your eyes peeled.

Weird West's definitive edition arrives on Monday. Image via Devolver Digitial.

In Eurogamer's review of Weird West, Edwin called it a "bold, atmospheric yet dissatisfying ensemble RPG shooter, full of untapped promise."

"There's something poignant and invigorating about how the pieces of this game come back to haunt you - given a decent interval, anyway. Other elements, however, feel like they're still searching for their place in the puzzle, their potential fizzling out like dynamite in the rain."