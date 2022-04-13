Weird West team reveal Plague community event and future roadmap

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer WolfEye Studios have unveiled new and future content for their cowboy-themed action-RPG, Weird West.

In a trailer for its new, and free, community 'Plague' event, Devolver Digital wrote, "Reports are rolling in from across the Weird West of a plague of undead rising from the grave! Worse, a terrible sickness seems to follow in their wake. Stay sharp, travelers."

So, yes, Hollywood may have given us Cowboys vs Aliens already, but now its time for Cowboys vs Zombies! You can check out the new trailer for yourself below.

As well as this new Plague event, Devolver also shared that more free updates will be coming to Weird West in the future. These are an unspecified Content Pack, a "Nimpossible Mode", a "Caged Ones" event, and the addition of mod support. There is also the promise of even more to come as well, although at the time of writing no timeframe has been given.

In Eurogamer's review of Weird West, Edwin called it a "bold, atmospheric yet dissatisfying ensemble RPG shooter, full of untapped promise."

"There's something poignant and invigorating about how the pieces of this game come back to haunt you - given a decent interval, anyway. Other elements, however, feel like they're still searching for their place in the puzzle, their potential fizzling out like dynamite in the rain."