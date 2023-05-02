Microsoft announces next wave of Xbox and PC Game Pass games

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Game Pass games.

Out today is of course Arkane's vampire first-person shooter Redfall. Check out Donlan's impressions, a third of the way in. Redfall is out on Game Pass across Xbox Series X and S, PC and cloud.

Next, on 4th May, Game Pass gets Cococucumber's fairy tale adventure Ravenlok across console, PC and cloud.

On 8th May, action RPG Weird West: Definitive Edition hits Game Pass on Xbox Series X and S. Fun timing on this one - it's developed by WolfEye Studios, which was founded by the co-creators of Arkane's Dishonored and Prey.

On 9th May cyberpunk tactical RPG collection Shadowrun Trilogy hits PC Game Pass. It's already out on Game Pass via console and cloud.

And finally, on 11th May turn-based RPG sequel Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 launches day one with Game Pass across console, PC and cloud.

As Eurogamer has reported, five games leave Game Pass on 15th May:

Before We Leave (cloud, console and PC)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (cloud, console and PC)

Hearts of Iron 4 (PC)

Her Story (PC)

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (cloud, console and PC)