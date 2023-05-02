If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Microsoft announces next wave of Xbox and PC Game Pass games

Ravenlok! Weird West! More!

Xbox Game Pass May 2023
Microsoft
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Microsoft has announced the next wave of Game Pass games.

Out today is of course Arkane's vampire first-person shooter Redfall. Check out Donlan's impressions, a third of the way in. Redfall is out on Game Pass across Xbox Series X and S, PC and cloud.

Next, on 4th May, Game Pass gets Cococucumber's fairy tale adventure Ravenlok across console, PC and cloud.

On 8th May, action RPG Weird West: Definitive Edition hits Game Pass on Xbox Series X and S. Fun timing on this one - it's developed by WolfEye Studios, which was founded by the co-creators of Arkane's Dishonored and Prey.

Watch on YouTube
Newscast: Can Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal appeal succeed?

On 9th May cyberpunk tactical RPG collection Shadowrun Trilogy hits PC Game Pass. It's already out on Game Pass via console and cloud.

And finally, on 11th May turn-based RPG sequel Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 launches day one with Game Pass across console, PC and cloud.

As Eurogamer has reported, five games leave Game Pass on 15th May:

  • Before We Leave (cloud, console and PC)
  • Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (cloud, console and PC)
  • Hearts of Iron 4 (PC)
  • Her Story (PC)
  • Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (cloud, console and PC)

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch