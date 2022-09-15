Assassin's Creed Odyssey available on PC and Xbox Game Pass today

Ubisoft's brilliant Assassin's Creed Odyssey will become available via Xbox and PC Game Pass today, Microsoft has announced.

The reveal came during an unusually packed Tokyo Game Show livestream from Xbox, which also included Game Pass confirmations of the Ni No Kuni series, and an Xbox release date for Deathloop.

Odyssey is the Assassin's Creed game set in Ancient Greece, and its deepest dive into the RPG genre. It's a warm, enjoyable and expansive experience - and one of the highlights of the whole series.

Digital Foundry examines Assassin's Creed Odyssey's current gen console upgrades.

Last week, Ubisoft announced the future of Assassin's Creed via its new platform Infinity - which is being headed up by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio which led development on Odyssey.

First up will be a feudal Japan game from Ubisoft Quebec that's currently named Codename Red, where you play as a shinobi. Other projects to fall under the Infinity banner will include a mysterious, witchcraft-inspired game from Ubisoft Montreal, a multiplayer project, and more.

I recently spoke with Ubisoft Quebec boss Marc-Alexis Coté on what to expect from Infinity - and Assassin's Creed in general, as it passes its 15th anniversary milestone.