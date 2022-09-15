Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue Crosstag Battle confirmed for Xbox, Game Pass

Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle are coming to Xbox and Game Pass.

Announced during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show event this morning, Arc System Works' fantastic 2D anime fighting games both launch on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One spring 2023. Both will be available on Game Pass on console and PC.

Guilty Gear Strive launched first on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 June 2021. I reviewed it and thoroughly enjoyed it.

Watch on YouTube Guilty Gear -Strive- - Bridget announcement trailer.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle came out in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Both games' availability on Game Pass should boost player number significantly, increasing the player pool for online play.