Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue Crosstag Battle confirmed for Xbox, Game Pass

Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue Crosstag Battle confirmed for Xbox, Game PassComing spring 2023.
Guilty Gear Strive and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle are coming to Xbox and Game Pass.
Announced during Microsoft's Tokyo Game Show event this morning, Arc System Works' fantastic 2D anime fighting games both launch on Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One spring 2023. Both will be available on Game Pass on console and PC.
Guilty Gear Strive launched first on PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 June 2021. I reviewed it and thoroughly enjoyed it.
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle came out in 2018 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.
Both games' availability on Game Pass should boost player number significantly, increasing the player pool for online play.
『GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-』がXbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windowsに登場決定🎉— GUILTY GEAR OFFICIAL (@GUILTYGEAR_PR) September 15, 2022
「ギルティギア」シリーズが贈る最新作『GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-』がXbox Series X|S, Xbox One & Windowsに登場❗️
さらにXbox Game Passでの配信も決定しました🎮#GGST #ギルティギア pic.twitter.com/fgfF0aRqBH
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.