The DNA-splicing Let's Build A Zoo coming to consoles this month

Indie tycoon game Let's Build a Zoo will be making its way to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox via Game Pass on 29th September.

"It's time to Build a Zoo," reads the press release. "Construct and decorate enclosures, buy and breed animals, hire zookeepers and vets... then try your hand at DNA splicing, and stitch together over 500,000 different types of animal. This can only go smoothly..."

Splicing, did you say? Well, yes, yes I did! In Let's Build a Zoo, players can quite literally mix things up during any given playthrough. On its console release, new players will be able to exhibit a whole myriad of unusual beings. After all, who wouldn't want to see a crocoduck if the opportunity presented itself.

Watch on YouTube Publisher No More Robots gives us a look at Let's Build a Zoo's gameplay.

Let's Build a Zoo is already available on PC via Steam and Epic, where it has plenty of positive reviews.

Back in May, developer Springloaded went very Jurassic Park on us all, and unveiled a Dinosaur Island DLC. This DLC introduced 50 new creatures for players to resurrect, splice, and exhibit, letting them rustle up everything from a capysaurus to a donkey-ceratops.

Dinosaur Island also added a new campaign to play through, new enclosure types, a new research tree, plus a sizable helping of new prehistorically themed shops and decorations.