If you fancy catching up on some of the older editions of What We've Been Playing, here's our archive.

Hello! Welcome back to our regular feature where we write a little bit about some of the games we've found ourselves playing over the last few days. This time: Seasons, kitchens, and zoos.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons, 3DS

Watch on YouTube The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons - gameplay trailer (Nintendo 3DS).

Last week, I hopped aboard a plane for my first overseas press trip since the 'Before Times'. Now, I'm quite a nervous flyer as it is but I especially hate long flights as they make it really hard for me to forget that I'm rocketing through the air in a jet-propelled germ tube.

Over the years though, I've managed to figure out that the best way to 'lose time', other than sleeping (which for me is impossible on a plane) is to play a puzzle game rather than a standard action/adventure game. Baba Is You, for instance, made a six hour flight to New York a few years back practically zip by. Similarly there was Pullblox, which got me through the four hour flight to a holiday in Greece in what felt like a couple of hours.

Some people can do this with films but, as I already know the approximate length of the movie I'm watching, these actually make the journey drag for me as I'm conscious of the passage of time in a way that I'm not with puzzle games. I guess it's something to do with the extra focussing I need to do on the puzzles; as soon as I get stuck on a real head-scratcher, the real world and the rules of time go out of the window. By the time I've worked out the solution to a particularly taxing problem, 30 minutes or so could have gone by without me even realising. Then add multiple puzzles and the next thing I know, we're starting our descent.

For last week's trip the puzzle game was actually The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons and, while it isn't really a traditional, straight up puzzle game, it did offer me quite a few moments in which I was blissfully unaware of time, mainly thanks to some hard-to-find dungeons and a couple of accidentally-missed items.

I'd actually never played Seasons or its partner game Ages before, which is weird considering the original Link's Awakening is one of my favourites in the series, so I decided to grab the pair from the 3DS store as soon as I heard that it was shutting down. Graphically, aside from the extra colours, they're very similar in style to Link's Awakening and, aside from the seasonal twist in Seasons, the gameplay felt very familiar as well. This has meant that playing these lost chapters of Link's adventures has been a rather nostalgic experience for me, as well as a journey of discovery.

Both games run nicely on the 3DS' emulated Virtual Console too, although they're definitely showing their age now. For example, the need to regularly swap items is a real pain in the Darknuts thanks to the lack of face buttons on the old console. As these games are emulated they don't utilise the extra buttons available on the 3DS so at points you can spend more time in your menus selecting the items that you need to use than you do actually using them.

Thankfully, the fact that you can utilise save states balances out the creakiness of Seasons' gameplay as it can cut down on all the backtracking you need to do when you die. Which, if you play it like me and constantly forget that there's no dedicated sword button, is a lot...

Ian Higton