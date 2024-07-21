Guilty Gear Strive's season 4 teaser leaks online

A "leaked" trailer of Guilty Gear Strive's fourth season has popped up online.

Initially, the video was seemingly stumbled upon as a live, if unlisted, upload on YouTube. As soon as the news spread, however, the video was swiftly marked private… but not before about a dozen people uploaded it to their own channels, and many others grabbed a handful of informative screenshots.

The news below may include spoilers, so please only proceed if you're happy to have the surprises ruined!

According to the screenshots, Guilty Gear Strive Season 4 boasts new stages, an exclusive new colour, as well as the all-new "Team of 3" mode.

We also saw a number of new and guest characters, too: fan-favourite Dizzy – she's now a Queen – Venom, newbie Unika, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners' Lucy.

Wes gave Guilty Gear Strive a recommended badge in his review of the game's original release, and last year, it joined the library on Xbox Game Pass.

"I've never been able to get into a Guilty Gear game before. I love fighting games. I love Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat, Marvel vs. Capcom and Tekken, Soul Calibur and Virtua Fighter, but Guilty Gear has always remained just out of reach," Wes wrote at the time.

"Strive extends a helping hand, one I have gripped, firmly. And I have no intention of letting go."