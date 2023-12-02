If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

WWE 2K24 hasn't been announced yet, but it's already been rated in Brazil

The leak comes ahead of a formal announcement from the powers that WWE.

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

WWE 2K24 has been rated in Brazil, ahead of the sequel being formally announced by publisher 2K.

Its predecessor, WWE 2K23, was officially announced in January 2023, and released swiftly thereafter in March of that same year, leading some pundits to suggest that a similar timescale could apply here, too.

Whilst it's unlikely to come as a shock that the sequel was on the way, the rating board has seemingly confirmed the game's existence ahead of 2K's own marketing schedule.

The rating confirms that the wrestling game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and, in Brazil at least, has been awarded a 12+ rating due to "sexual content, legal drugs, and violence".

The leak, which was spotted by journalist Andrew Marmo, reportedly comes directly from the Brazil government's own website.

