WWE 2K24 hasn't been announced yet, but it's already been rated in Brazil

WWE 2K24 has been rated in Brazil, ahead of the sequel being formally announced by publisher 2K.

Its predecessor, WWE 2K23, was officially announced in January 2023, and released swiftly thereafter in March of that same year, leading some pundits to suggest that a similar timescale could apply here, too.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Are there too many video game remakes and remasters?Watch on YouTube

Whilst it's unlikely to come as a shock that the sequel was on the way, the rating board has seemingly confirmed the game's existence ahead of 2K's own marketing schedule.

The rating confirms that the wrestling game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and, in Brazil at least, has been awarded a 12+ rating due to "sexual content, legal drugs, and violence".

WWE 2K24 has been rated in Brazil for PlayStation, Xbox and PC.



The game is currently unannounced.#WWE #WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/6qPN2lt1U8 — Andrew Marmo (@the_marmolade) December 1, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The leak, which was spotted by journalist Andrew Marmo, reportedly comes directly from the Brazil government's own website.

Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games are facing a class-action lawsuit over the removal of purchased in-game currencies from accounts when a game's online features are taken offline.

The lawsuit was filed by J.A., a minor, and his mother, acting as his representative and next friend, to the federal court of Northern District of California on 17th November. In the lawsuit, Take-Two and 2K's annual sports franchises NBA 2K, WWE 2K, and PGA Tour 2K are named for offering in-game upgrades which require in-game (virtual) currency. The virtual currency can be bought with real-world money.