If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

WWE 2K23 season pass reveals additional 24 wrestlers on the way

Not long to Wyatt.

Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
WWE 2K23 season pass

The roadmap for WWE 2K23 has been revealed, including 24 wrestlers joining the line-up.

The DLC will consist of five content packs, including Superstars, Legends and NXT rising stars making their franchise debut.

These packs can be purchased individually, or are included in the Season Pass, as well as the Deluxe and Icon editions of WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 Icon trailer

WWE 2K23 is set for release across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. The Deluxe and Icon editions will be available from 14th March, while the Standard edition will follow on 17th March.

DLC will then roll out monthly from 19th April until 16th August.

The five packs are as follows:

Steiner Row Pack

Release Date: April 19th

  • Scott Steiner
  • Rick Steiner
  • Top Dolla
  • Ashante Adonis
  • B-Fab - Manager only. Not a playable Superstar.

Pretty Sweet Pack

Release Date: May 17th

  • Karl Anderson
  • Luke Gallows
  • Tiffany Stratton
  • Elton Prince
  • Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack

Release Date: June 14th

  • Harley Race
  • Ivy Nile
  • Wendy Choo
  • Tony D'Angelo
  • Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack

Release Date: July 19th

  • Bray Wyatt
  • Zeus
  • Valhalla
  • Joe Gacy
  • Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack

Release Date: August 16th

  • Eve Torres
  • Wade Barrett
  • Damon Kemp
  • Andre Chase
  • Nathan Frazer

WWE 2K23 will follow last year's game with an updated roster and the addition of the WarGames match type.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch