WWE 2K23 season pass reveals additional 24 wrestlers on the way
Not long to Wyatt.
The roadmap for WWE 2K23 has been revealed, including 24 wrestlers joining the line-up.
The DLC will consist of five content packs, including Superstars, Legends and NXT rising stars making their franchise debut.
These packs can be purchased individually, or are included in the Season Pass, as well as the Deluxe and Icon editions of WWE 2K23.
WWE 2K23 is set for release across Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC. The Deluxe and Icon editions will be available from 14th March, while the Standard edition will follow on 17th March.
DLC will then roll out monthly from 19th April until 16th August.
The five packs are as follows:
Steiner Row Pack
Release Date: April 19th
- Scott Steiner
- Rick Steiner
- Top Dolla
- Ashante Adonis
- B-Fab - Manager only. Not a playable Superstar.
Pretty Sweet Pack
Release Date: May 17th
- Karl Anderson
- Luke Gallows
- Tiffany Stratton
- Elton Prince
- Kit Wilson
Race to NXT Pack
Release Date: June 14th
- Harley Race
- Ivy Nile
- Wendy Choo
- Tony D'Angelo
- Trick Williams
Revel with Wyatt Pack
Release Date: July 19th
- Bray Wyatt
- Zeus
- Valhalla
- Joe Gacy
- Blair Davenport
Bad News U Pack
Release Date: August 16th
- Eve Torres
- Wade Barrett
- Damon Kemp
- Andre Chase
- Nathan Frazer
WWE 2K23 will follow last year's game with an updated roster and the addition of the WarGames match type.