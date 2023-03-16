If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Vince McMahon playable in WWE 2K23

Despite controversies which saw him briefly retire last year.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Vince McMahon in WWE 2K23.

Controversial former WWE boss Vince McMahon appears as a playable character in WWE 2K23.

The inclusion of McMahon, first reported by Axios, has raised eyebrows following his resignation as CEO and brief retirement from WWE last summer after multiple claims of sexual harassment and assault.

WWE ultimately admitted McMahon had paid $19.6m to settle various sexual misconduct claims over the past two decades. Despite this, McMahon returned to the company to serve as its chairman in January of this year.

McMahon's daughter Stephanie, who quit WWE upon her father's return this year, is also playable.

McMahon appears in WWE 2K23 under his villainous "Mr. McMahon" persona, despite the real McMahon having been kept largely out of the public eye since last summer's controversies hit the headlines.

Eurogamer has contacted 2K for comment, but not heard back.

EA and Konami last year removed Manchester Uniter striker Mason Greenwood from their football titles following his arrest on suspicion of rape and assault.

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was also removed from FIFA 23 while facing court charges for rape and sexual assault.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch