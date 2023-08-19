If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Call of Duty developer David Vonderhaar leaves Treyarch

"To my co-workers at Treyarch, I am immensely grateful for the time we invested improving our craft."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

One of Call of Duty's longest-serving developers, David Vonderhaar, has left Activision and Treyarch.

Vonderhaar announced his departure on LinkedIn, promising that after 18 years with the franchise, the "energy" of the Call of Duty community "will always be a massive part of [him]".

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 gameplay reveal trailer.

"Today, I am sharing that I have left Activision and Treyarch after an incredible 18 years and eight Call of Duty games," Vonderhaar wrote in his LinkedIn post yesterday. "To my co-workers at Treyarch, I am immensely grateful for the time we invested working to improve our craft, never sitting on successes, and always wondering how to improve what we design and how we produce it.

"Thank you to the Call of Duty community for your passion and enthusiasm. That energy has often fueled our determination as a studio and individuals. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to interact with so many of you directly online and in person. This energy will always be a massive part of me."

Vonderhaar didn't reveal details of his new position but did say that he had a "rare and unique opportunity" to contribute to an undisclosed project that he "can't discuss yet".

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was finally made official earlier this month, following months of reports claiming this year's instalment would be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2. It will launch on 10th November on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and PC.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch