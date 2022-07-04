Fans think Call of Duty 2024 leak points to Gulf War era

This weekend's major Call of Duty leak points to a Gulf War-era setting for the next Black Ops, fans have said.

The huge cache of leaked information - apparently gleaned from the files of a Warzone Mobile alpha build - detailed elements from several upcoming games, including the next release from Black Ops studio Treyarch, due in 2024.

Details were posted to Twitter by user RealiityUK, whose account has now been suspended, though a description of what was posted remains on reddit.

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches later this year.

Referred to as "T10", the unnamed Treyarch game seems certain to be another entry in the studio's popular Black Ops subseries, which most recently visited the Cold War.

Files relating to this upcoming entry mention the Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk, widely used by the US military during the Gulf War.

Concept art - now removed from Twitter along with the rest of RealiityUK's account - showed the interior of a wrecked palace, with US soldiers storming the ornate and gaudy location.

There's also a reference to Mogadishu, perhaps a nod to the October 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, details of which were adapted into the film Black Hawk Down.

Treyarch's game was once planned to release next year, though Bloomberg reported back in February that it had been delayed to 2024, marking the first time in just under two decades the core series hasn't had an annual release.

Call of Duty's main releases this year will be Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2, as well as its revamped Warzone 2.0. Last month, Activision confirmed your Warzone items and progression won't carry over.