Images from 2024 Call of Duty and Modern Warfare 2 reportedly leak online

Concept art of the upcoming 2024 Call of Duty game and Modern Warfare 2 have allegedly leaked online.

As spotted by ResetEra, Twitter user @RealiityUK - although they've had other accounts taken offline by DMCA strikes - shared the images over the weekend, posting a full thread of what seem to be loading screens from the shooter which they say were discovered in Warzone Mobile test files.

Okay, lets start the thread here.



The Grandprix map

(watermarked for reece prot.)

If true, they show that the multiplayer upcoming maps from Modern Warfare 2 will include a Grand Prix, an oil field, and a museum, as well as others called Codename: SABA, and Hydro.

Watch on YouTube Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - World Gameplay Reveal Trailer.

Other map locations without images are seemingly named Esports Gym, Exhume, Fallout, Favela - from 2009's Modern Warfare 2, perhaps? - Firing Range, Floating Bay, Killhouse, Lighthouse, Luxury, Mountain Town, and Narcos.

PILLAGE FROM TREYARCHS NEXT GAME HAHAHA

The user also shared two screenshots reportedly taken from "Treyarch's next game HAHAHA", too: one called Stealth - it features flames, a familiar-looking aircraft, and a toppled US flag - and another called Pillage, which looks like it could be a very fancy place indeed were it not for the giant hole in the wall.

"Unfortunately, not every map has a loading screen at this time. So, I will post them when they get added," the Twitterer explained. "There's still more to come though, just not as much as expected."

