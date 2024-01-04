If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon Prime Gaming titles for January include Atari Mania and Endling - Extinction is Forever

Think outside the fox.

Screenshot from Endling - Extinction is Forever showing two animals playing in the snow
Image credit: Herobeat Studios
Amazon Prime Gaming is offering four free titles throughout the month of January, including Atari Mania and Endling - Extinction is Forever.

The first of these titles is available from today, 4th January, with the rest then released periodically throughout the month.

Eurogamer Newscast: News Quiz of the Year 2023!

From today, Prime subscribers will be able to get their hands on the BAFTA award-winning and "eco-conscious adventure" Endling - Extinction is Forever. In this game, players take on the role of a mother fox, as she tries to make her way in the world with her cubs. She is the last mother fox on Earth (pictured in header image above).

On 11th January, beekeeping sim game Apico will become available to scoop up. Aspiring apiarists will need to "breed, collect and conserve" bees in this lush world, with the promise of laid-back game play.

The latter half of the month will see the arrival of Atari Mania and Yars: Recharged. Atari Mania will be available on 18th January, and Yars: Recharged will arrive the following week on 25th January.

Screenshot from APICO showing beekeeping management in action
Image credit: Whitethorn Games
Screenshot from Atari Mania showing a man outside a museum-looking building with a retro design
Image credit: Atari
Screenshots from Apico (L) and Atari Mania (R).

As well as the above, the follow titles are also available now as part of Amazon Luna's Prime Gaming offer:

  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Kitaria Fables
  • Wonderboy: The Dragon Trap
  • Young Souls
  • Fortnite
  • Lego Fortnite
  • Rocket Racing
  • Fortnite Festival
  • Trackmania

Prime Gaming is available for Amazon Prime subscribers, offering free PC games each month and more.

Has anything from this month's batch of games caught your eye?

