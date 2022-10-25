Shuppet 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Shuppet in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Puppet Pokémon, making it the perfect time to catch a perfect Shuppet in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately Shuppet, and its evolution Banette, aren't great in competitive play, and you probably wouldn't want to use them in raids in Pokémon Go. However, with the current Mega Pokémon in Pokémon Go being Mega Banette, there is now a real incentive to get involved in catching as many as possible.

If you're not after finding a stronger Shuppet, you can lean into the special bonus that runs alongside this week's Spotlight Hour – the double evolution XP bonus.

Shuppet 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Shuppet with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calcuated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Shuppet based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Shuppet:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 873 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 945 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Banette good in PVP?

No, but it's not awful either. Either way, you're looking at the following move set: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball and Thunder as a second charged move.

This is an entirely reasonable moveset — like most Ghosts running the Shadow combo, it's spammy and applies a lot of shield pressure, which when coupled with STAB damage can hit pretty hard. The addition of Thunder to provide some coverage is a nice bonus, especially against the likes of Azumarill and Skarmory in Great League.

The issue is simply that there are much better options in terms of stats, especially when you consider that this is even glassier than Gengar — a Pokémon that has a better quite of Charged moves.

Looking to Ultra League, Banette fairs slightly better, but not by much. Here it picks up wins against Cresellia and Walrien, but not really much else of interest, while losing to Giratina Altered, Swampert, Talonflame, Alolan Muk and Trevenant – all of which are very good options in the meta.

Compounding the issue, however, is that a perfect Ultra League Banette caps out at Level 50, with CP 2498 (6/15/15, if you're curious). This means two things: first, that it's absolutely not worth pouring Stardust into, but also that it's useless in Master League.

Is there a shiny Shuppet in Pokémon Go?

Yes! Released back on Halloween 2017, there is a shiny Shuppet in Pokémon Go.

Shuppet's evolution line. (Image via pokemon.com)

Spotlight Hours, unlike Community Days, do not have a boosted shiny rate, so, as you're hunting for a shiny Shuppet, you'll be doing so with the regular shiny rates in this play. This means, if you really want a shiny Shuppet, you need to make the most of this hour!

What does shiny Shuppet look like?

As you can see, shiny Shuppet takes on an minty green colour, while the evolved form, Banette, goes for an inky blue, which looks great with the gold zip it has for a mouth. Both shinies look pretty cool!

Thanks to YouTube user RazZi for the handy comparison.

Meanwhile, shiny Mega Banette takes on a colour somewhere between the two, while opening zips at its hands and legs, revealing eitherial pink limbs.

Thanks to Reddit user Omfgcjc for the preview!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

354 is Banette's number in the National Pokédex.

Aside from trying to catch a perfect shiny Shuppet in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour. The vast majority of players showing up for this Spotlight Hour will no doubt be doing so for the hour-long special bonus below:

The best reason is, of course, the double evolution XP bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather a lot of XP very quickly, so you can rise your Trainer Level. The best way to do this is to have two Tags in your Pokémon storage dedicated to this hour. The first is stuff you want to evolve and keep – generally strong Pokémon and Pokémon you need to evolve to update your Pokédex – and thing you want to evolve and transfer. This second box should contain all of the 12-candy Pokémon. The search string to quickly find all of these at lower than 3* rating is: 0*,1*,2*&10,13,16,265,293,519&!shiny

Thanks to Shuppet being a ghost-type Pokémon, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your ghost-type catch bonus medal.

Remember - Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time).

At time of writing, November's Spotlight Hours have not been announced, but we'll be back next week with a primer on whatever is about to take centre stage in Pokémon Go.