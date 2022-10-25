How to get Zorua and evolution Zoroark in Pokémon Go

Zorua and Zoroark, its evolution, were released as a surprise during Pokémon Go’s 2022 Halloween event.

In keeping with its Tricky Fox category, catching Zorua in Pokémon Go involves falling prey to one of its illusions.

It’s important to note, however, that, at the time of writing, the Zorua surprise has been disabled due to a bug. We’ll update this page when said bug has been resolved.

Despite this, we’ve covered how to get Zorua and evolve it into Zoroark in Pokémon Go, so, when the time comes, you can add these Gen 5 Pokémon to your Pokédexs.

On this page: