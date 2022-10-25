If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Zorua and evolution Zoroark in Pokémon Go

Can you catch this Tricky Fox?
Zorua and Zoroark, its evolution, were released as a surprise during Pokémon Go’s 2022 Halloween event.

In keeping with its Tricky Fox category, catching Zorua in Pokémon Go involves falling prey to one of its illusions.

It’s important to note, however, that, at the time of writing, the Zorua surprise has been disabled due to a bug. We’ll update this page when said bug has been resolved.

Despite this, we’ve covered how to get Zorua and evolve it into Zoroark in Pokémon Go, so, when the time comes, you can add these Gen 5 Pokémon to your Pokédexs.

On this page:

How to get Zorua in Pokémon Go

Zorua first appeared on Tuesday, 25th October between 6pm to 7pm (local time) during the Shuppet Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go.

Sadly, at the time of writing, Zorua is currently disabled from the game.

It’s important to note, however, that Zorua will only be available during the first five minutes - 6pm to 6:05pm (local time) - and the last five minutes - 6:55pm to 7pm (local time) - of this Spotlight Hour.

During these short time windows, Zorua will appear as a perfect replica of your buddy Pokémon - even if that buddy Pokémon is shiny. To catch a Zorua, you will need to capture a fake buddy and, afterwards, it will, in a similar manner to Ditto, reveal itself to be a Zorua.

At the time of writing, we’re unsure whether having your buddy Pokémon adventuring alongside you is a requirement for Zorua spawning. For this reason, we highly recommend ensuring it’s already doing so before the Spotlight Hour begins, so you can make the most of Zorua’s short appearance.

If you’d like to see how catching Zorua works, then watch this video uploaded to Twitter by @xxLordSupreme:

As mentioned above, Zorua is currently disabled in Pokémon Go, because of a bug that causes it to retain the stats, such as CP and attacks, of the buddy Pokémon it's copying.

Due to this Niantic has disabled the Zorua surprise for any timezone which is yet to experience the Shuppet Spotlight Hour until this problem has been resolved. We will, of course, update this page when the bug has been fixed.

How to evolve Zorua into Zoroark in Pokémon Go

To evolve Zorua into Zoroark in Pokémon Go, you need to collect 50 Zorua Candy.

Both Zorua and Zoroark are dark-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Since Zorua is currently only available for a very short amount of time, we highly recommend using Pinap Berries when attempting to catch it. These berries, along with the Halloween event bonuses, will mean that you’ll gather a good amount of Zorua candy very quickly. You may even have enough to evolve it into Zoroark!

Good luck catching Zorua!

Comments

