Shiny Teddiursa evolution chart, 100% perfect IV stats and Ursaluna best moveset in Pokémon Go

Teddiursa bumbles its way into centre stage for November's Community Day – a reoccurring Pokémon Go event that increases the spawn rate for a specific Pokémon, while also boosting shiny rates and offering an exclusive move, along with a whole host of other bonuses!

The aptly named Little Bear Pokémon is a great choice for Community Day, not only because it is ridiculously cute, but also because it is a chance for Niantic to release its fully evolved form, Ursaluna, into the game, along with a brand new method of evolving Pokémon in Pokémon Go. All told, there really hasn't been a better chance to go hunting for a shiny Teddiursa, Ursaring and it’s final evolution, Ursaluna.

This event is also perfect for catching a Teddiursa with 100% perfect IV stats and, if you achieve this feat, it's a good idea to know Ursaluna's best moveset.

Even if you’re not fussed on this month’s Community Day Pokémon, there are a multiple other bonuses that may get you out and about, including the much-loved triple Stardust bonus.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Teddiursa's 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

November's Community Day is the perfect opportunity to find a Teddiursa with perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go.

For Teddiursa, the CP values which correspond to perfect 15/15/15 stats are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1138 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) – 1233 CP

Teddiursa's wild CP value aligns with your current Trainer Level until you reach Level 30, so, since the majority of the player base is above this level, we keep to these values for the sake of simplicity. If you're currently beneath Level 30, however, these values will be different.

Perfect stats in Pokémon Go, however, depend entirely on what you want to use your Pokémon for.

A Pokémon that is perfect for the Master League and raids means exclusively 15/15/15 – the best possible stats that a Pokémon can have. Meanwhile, perfect for Great League and Ultra League are completely different, as the goal is to get the lowest attack for the highest defence, and getting that CP as close to the league’s cap as possible.

If you want to run Ursaluna in Go Battle League, you’re looking for different stats:

A perfect Great League Ursaluna is 5/10/9, reaching CP 1499 at Level 14.5

A perfect Ultra League Ursaluna is 8/13/14, reaching CP 2500 at Level 23.5

A perfect Master League Ursaluna is 15/15/15, reaching CP 4358 at Level 50

Spin Pokéstops during Community Day to unlock these cute event-exclusive stickers.

Unfortunately, excitement for this Pokémon Go Community Day has fizzled after dataminers uncovered its moveset.

High Horsepower has shaken out to be vastly similar to Earth Power, but the lack of a decent Ground-type fast move, means that it is vastly worst than Garchomp. If they had done right by the moon bear, it could have been the new best Ground-type attacker. But, instead, what we have is somewhere beteen Rhyperior and Landorus, which is extremely disappointing.

If you’re big on PVP, and hunting for Great League and Ultra League Pokémon, you'll want to look out for the following Teddiursa CP levels:

Level 14.5 (evolves into a perfect Great League Ursaluna) – 1499 CP

Level 23.5 (evolves into a perfect Ultra League Ursaluna) – 2500 CP

Teddiursa evolution chart: What does Teddiursa evolve into?

Teddiursa's evolutions all follow the usual theme of becoming a bigger version of the one before. The Little Bear Pokémon Teddiursa evolves into the Hibernator Pokémon, Ursaring, which in turn evolves the Peat Pokémon, Ursaluna. You can read their official Pokédex entries below:

Teddiursa - This Pokémon likes to lick its palms that are sweetened by being soaked in honey. Teddiursa concocts its own honey by blending fruits and pollen collected by Beedrill.

- This Pokémon likes to lick its palms that are sweetened by being soaked in honey. Teddiursa concocts its own honey by blending fruits and pollen collected by Beedrill. Ursaring - In the forests inhabited by Ursaring, it is said that there are many streams and towering trees where they gather food. This Pokémon walks through its forest gathering food every day.

- In the forests inhabited by Ursaring, it is said that there are many streams and towering trees where they gather food. This Pokémon walks through its forest gathering food every day. Ursaluna - I believe it was Hisui’s swampy terrain that gave Ursaluna its burly physique and newfound capacity to manipulate peat at will.

Fortunately, in Pokémon Go, all forms of a given Pokémon share the same resources – this means you’ll need a total of 150 Teddiursa Candy in order to complete this evolution line; 50 for Ursaring and another 100 for Ursaluna.

Ursaring evolves into Ursaluna under a full moon. (Image credit: pokemonblog.com)

You will also need a Full Moon to evolve your Ursaring into a Ursaluna. This is a brand new way of evolving Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and it is expected that this will sync up with the phases of the moon in real life, although it has been confirmed that on Community Day, the evolve window is 14:00 on November 12 to 06:00 on November 13, which is very generous. After Community Day, we recommend you just wait for night time and look outside. If it's a full moon (and you have sufficient Teddiursa Candy), you can evolve your Ursaring into Ursaluna!

Eveything in the Teddiusa line is a Normal type, except for Ursaluna which gains Ground typing. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

November’s Community Day event runs between 2pm and 5pm (local time), so you'll have three hours to gather as much Teddiursa Candy as possible.

If you’re hurting for candy, use Pinap Berries and Silver Pinap Berries to double the amount of Candy you earn from catching, and make sure to have a Normal-type Pokémon Mega Evolved – a Pidgeot or Lopunny would be ideal – to get one extra Candy per catch without any extra work.

Ursaluna moves and best moveset recommendation

Quite obviously, the moveset we were all crossing our finders for was Mud Shot and Shadow Claw as Fast moves, and Earth Power as the charged moves. The issue was that Ursaluna doesn't get Mud Shot until Pokémon Scarlet/Violet are released later this month, so we were holding out breath for Shadow Claw and Earth Power.

Let's see what we got...

Tackle (Normal)

Rock Smash (Fighting)

Fire Spin (Fire)

Fire Punch (Fire)

Thunder Punch (Electric)

Aerial Ace (Flying)

High Horsepower (Ground)

Well, that's not just Trubbish, that's hot Garbodor.

If you want to try to make a cake out of those ingredients, you can, I suppose, run Tackle (Fast) and High Horsepower (Charged) for their STAB. Both are reasonable moves, even if we ignore what could have been. Beyond that, you're likely looking at Thunder Punch (Charged) for its coverage spam against Water and Flying types.

Assuming this moveset, this is what we're looking at for each of the leagues:

For Great League you can pull in wins against Bastiodon and Mandibuzz, but you can realistically expect to lose 85% of your match-ups. You really do lose to the bast majority of the meta.

As to Ultra League, your W/L ratio improves slightly, with you now only losing 80% of your match-ups. Important wins now include Nidoqueen, but it's very close.

And finally, Master League, you'll beat Snorlax and Giratina Origin, and narrowly beat Melmetal, Garchomp and Zacian in a fair match, but not much else. Flipping the script, you lose almost instantly to Zarude and Dragonite, and very quickly to Mamoswine, Kyogre, Dialga, Palkia, Lugia, Yveltal, Swampert, Mewtwo... you get the idea.

Running a simulation of Shadow Claw with Thunder Punch and Earth Power in Great and Ultra League, and suddenly wins include Registeel, Galarian Stunfisk and Frosslass and Trevenant in the former , with Muk, Cofagrigus, Hellicent, Giratina Altered, Empoleon and Cobalion, with the percentage win rate in terms of match-ups going up nicely in kind – 37.5% win rate in both leagues.

And simulating Shadow Claw with Ice Punch and Earth Power in Master League (yep, the Ice-type secret tech), we're looking at a much nicer ratio, winning almost 72% of your match-ups – all you're going to be afraid of here is: Zarude, Yveltal, Mamoswine, Kyogre, Ho-Oh, Swampert, Palkia and Dragonite. Everything else is a potential win in a fair fight.

The long and short of it is that Ursaluna is pretty awful right now. Until they give it the moves we need – and that's three seperate move updates for Shadow Claw, Mud Shot and Earth Power – don't bother running it. However, if you want to play the long game, you can start picking up the right IVs with this Community Day and sitting on them until Niantic does the right thing by our favouite treasure-hunting taxi.

Currently available is the Greedy Gluttons event, and the arrival of Guzzlord and gold PokéStops and mysterious coins as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.

What do shiny Teddiursa, Ursaring and Ursaluna look like?

The opportunity to catch a shiny form of the highlighted Pokémon is one of the biggest draws of any Community Day event. This is thanks to the increased shiny rate for the event's highlighted Pokémon, along with the fact that Community Days often release a new shiny into the wild. In this case, not only do we have a brand new evolution, but we have its shiny version released at the same time.

To find a shiny Pokémon, you need to either start a catch encounter with a Pokémon in the wild or earn said encounter by completing an activity, like a raid or research task. From there, it's easy to see if you've encountered a shiny Pokémon due to its alternative colouring, the sparkles which shine when the encounter begins and the shiny icon next to the Pokémon's name.

Although shiny Teddiursa has been available in Pokémon Go since March 2020, it's still a relatively rare one to see in the wild. And with the addition of shiny Ursaluna to the game, you'll want to make sure you have a good shiny Teddiursa to evolve!

Below you can take a look at shiny Teddiursa, Ursaring and Ursaluna alongside their regular non-shiny appearances:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As you can see, the first two shinies take on the age-old 'let's just make it green' treatment. While this is far from being the fan favourite treatment, with many players disliking the green sprites, there is certainly a group of players in the community that love it – in which case, enjoy the shinies!

Ursaluna takes a different tack here, instead going for a much subtler change – it keeps its base coat of grey, but swamps its fringes from a peat brown to a rusted red look. The moon emblem on its head also fades from a brighter yellow to a paler off-white colour.

If you want to evolve shiny Teddiursa, we recommend waiting until after the event, where you will have until five hours (until 10pm local time) to evolve it into a Shiny Ursaring, and then Ursaluna and gain the exclusive move High Horsepower. This way you'll have ample time to, hopefully, catch a couple of shiny Teddiursas, along with enough Candy to evolve them, without having to worry about sorting through your collection at the same time. Remember, it's a good idea to check your shiny Teddiursa's stats, because it might have perfect IVs – making it even better for battle!

Evolving a shiny Teddiursa will add a shiny Ursaring and, if you complete the evolution line, shiny Ursaluna to your collection. If you do fully evolve a shiny Teddiursa during the event hours, the resulting shiny Ursaluna will know High Horsepower – the brand-new Ground-type exclusive Charged attack for this Community Day, and Ursaluna's signature move.

Other Teddiursa Community Day bonuses

Community Days in Pokémon Go always come with a string of bonuses, and Teddiursa Community Day is no different.

Ursaluna was first released as part of Pokémon Legends Arceus in January 2022.

Some of these bonuses are always the same – like increased spawns and increased shiny rates. However, there is a rotating set of other bonuses that come with Community Days, such as double or triple catch Candy, Stardust or XP.

A full list of Teddiursa Community Day bonuses can be found below:

Increased spawns

Increased shiny rate

Triple catch Stardust

Double catch Candy

3-hour Incense duration

3-hour Lure duration

Double chance to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Pidgeot, Mega Kangaskhan or Mega Loppuny, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be!

from catching Pokémon. This stacks with your Mega Evolution bonus, so if you have an active Level 3 Mega Pidgeot, Mega Kangaskhan or Mega Loppuny, you will have whatever 'double excellent chance' works out to be! Photobombs – Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Teddiursa (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event.

– Take a snapshot of your buddy to earn a surprise encounter with Teddiursa (and increase your Cameraman medal) up to five times during the event. Field Research – Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Teddiursa' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Teddiursa encounter.

– Spin Pokéstops to get event-exclusive tasks, similar to previous Community Day events. This is likely to be 'Catch 3 Teddiursa' for a couple of Great Balls or Ultra Balls, Stardust, or a Teddiursa encounter. Special Research – For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Teddiursa Special Research story, A Sweet Snack.

– For $1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you can take part in the exclusive Teddiursa Special Research story, A Sweet Snack. Stickers – Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop.

– Get event-themed stickers by spinning Pokéstops, opening Gifts and from the in-game shop. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time)

can be made for a maximum of two for the day (until 10pm local time) Trades made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time)

made will require 50% less Stardust (until 10pm local time) Exclusive move – Evolve Ursaring (Teddiursa’s Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Ursaluna that knows the Charged Attack High Horsepower (until 10pm local time)

– Evolve Ursaring (Teddiursa’s Evolution) during the event or up to five hours afterward to get a Ursaluna that knows the Charged Attack High Horsepower (until 10pm local time) Ursaring raids – After the three-hour Community Day event ends, Trainers will be able to take on four-star Raid Battles. Defeating Ursaring will cause Teddiursa to appear in a 300m radius around the Gym for 30 minutes. Note: Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for these raids, and the Teddiursa that spawn will have the increased shiny rate that they did during the three-hour Community Day window!

We hope you enjoy Teddiursa's Community Day, and good luck finding a perfect shiny!