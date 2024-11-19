Combee 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Combee in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Tiny Bee Pokémon. That means it’s the perfect chance to catch a Combee in Pokémon Go!

Combee will be spawning en mass alongside this week's other Spotlight Pokémon, Teddiursa. This cute and flavourfull dual spotlight is a great idea, showing the awesome symbiosis that is baked into Pokémon lore, and we really hope Niantic keeps this kind of thing up in future.

Catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour - both because of the chance to shiny hunt a PVP Pokémon in Pokémon Go and because of the double catch Stardust bonus that runs alongside the event.

Combee 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Combee with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Combee based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Combee:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 424 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 459 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Vespiquen good in PVP?

Yes, actually, it’s not bad, but before we get there, a minor rant...

Did you know that this Pokémon isn't called Vespiqueen? Because we totally thought there were two 'e's in that name. We were all psyched to write about the puns in Combee - it's a combination of three bees, in a honey comb - and then some stuff about how it evolves into the queen bee, but now we're just disappointed. At best, it's just the quen bee, which is at least 20% less for your money.

Back to Go Battle League though, Vespiquen runs Poison Sting, X-Scissor and Power Gem. In Great League, when this Pokémon is strongest, it's a bulky, smappy Pokémon that can lay down Shield pressure. However, its double-weakness to Rock, along with four other weaknesses mean that the bulk is somewhat easy to circumvent. You can expect wins against Malamar, Serperior, Gastrodon, Talonflame and Jumpluff, but losses against Clodsire, Dunsparce, Shadow Feraligatr, Mandibuzz and Azumarill.

Looking to Ultra League, the bulk is already starting to fall away, thanks to the CP cap of 2267 for this species. This all means wins against Virizion, Talonflame, Swampert, Guzzlord and Cresselia, but losses against Lickilicky, Tentacruel, Skeledirge, Giratina Altered and Clefable.

Vespiqen is not royalty in Master League. Don't do it.

Is there a shiny Combee in Pokémon Go?

Yes, shiny Combee is in Pokémon Go! It was released back in July 2022 at the start of Go Fest 2022, alongside the Panpour family.

Everything in the Combee line is a Bug/Flying-type. (Image via pokemon.com)

Remember, of course that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted. This means that while it is technically possible to catch a shiny Combee during the event, the chances of finding one are incredibly low.

What does shiny Combee look like?

You know when you've been Tangoed.

For those of you whose birth year starts with a 1, enjoy the above nostalgia. For everyone else, it was ranked one of the top TV ads of its time. Now go and see how silly the 90s were.

Back to bees, shiny Combee takes on a cool orange colour. There are two Combee sprites in the picture below because like real bees, Combee is sexually dimorphic. The one with the red diamond on its head is the female, which is the one that evolves into Vespiquen.

Speaking of which, the quen bee conserves this colouring through evolution. It's not the most exciting shiny, but it does look cool - especially if you're a fan of bugs. Despite being based on a bee, shiny Vespiqen is a stunning likeness of an Australian paper wasp, and we think that's kinda cool.

Thanks to Reddit user TopAssistance2 for the handy preview!

Other reasons to catch as many Pokémon as possible

Aside from trying to catch a perfect Combee in Pokémon Go, there are a few other reason to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour.

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. The base rate of 100 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth 200 Stardust .

running throughout the hour. The base rate of 100 Stardust per catch, meaning each catch is worth . If the weather in Pokémon Go is to your favour - in this case Windy or Rainy you will get twice the normal weather bonus (an additional 50 Stardust).

This all stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained.

Thanks to Combee being an Bug/Flying-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour from 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Joltik, when it scurries its way into the spotlight!

Good luck finding a perfect Combee!