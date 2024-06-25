Morelull 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Morelull in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Illuminating Pokémon. No, not the ones based on fireflies. No, nothing involving fire. No, not the anglerfish one. This is somehow the glowing mushroom one - you know, the totally useless one that is inexplicably hard to catch.

Yep, that means it’s the perfect chance to catch a Morelull in Pokémon Go. Yippee...

Catching as many bugs as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour – both because of the chance to shiny hunt a PVP Pokémon in Pokémon Go and because of the double catch Stardust bonus that runs alongside the event.

Morelull 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Morelull with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Roggenrola based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Morelull:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 885 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 959 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Shiinotic good in PVP?

No.

Ok, its stats aren’t awful, but its moveset is. It has a whopping total of three moves - the best moveset is to run all three of them, but the best option, of course, is to do literally anything else that isn't running this gormless Pokémon in PVP.

In Great League, this means wins against Altaria, Whiscash, Charjabug, Lanturn (a better candidate for the Illuminating Pokémon title) and Azumarill. Losses come from Talonflame, Skarmory, Lickitung, Annihilape and Galarian Stunfisk.

Looking to Ultra League, you can expect wins against Swampert, Shadow Swampert, Virizion, Greninja and Giratina Altered. Losses come from Talonflame, Cresselia, Steelix, Cobalion and Poliwrath.

Shiinotic has neither the moveset not stats to be worth trying in Master League.

Is there a shiny Morelull in Pokémon Go?

Great news – shiny Morelull and shiny Shiinotic are in Pokémon Go!

Everything in the Morelull evolution line is a Grass/Fairy-type. (Image via pokemon.com)

The shiny forms of these Pokémon were released back in November 2023, as part of the Festival of Colours event.

If luck is on your side, you may find these shiny Grass and Fairy-type Pokémon in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each of these Pokémon have the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game - tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the one you need!

What does shiny Morelull look like?

As you can see, shiny Morelull and Shiinotic go for a more autumnal feel, swapping their pinks and purples for shades of yellow, red and brown! All in all, they look pretty decent - or as decent as these two Pokémon can look, given their design.

Thanks to Reddit user TopAssistance2 for the handy preview!

Other reasons to catch as many Pokémon as possible

Aside from trying to catch a shiny mushroom in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour - and that is because this Pokémon is a mushroom.

An adage in Pokémon Go is that mushrooms drop bonus Stardust - something that Morelull didn’t do at release, raising the eyebrows of Trainers looking to pick up more of that sweet, sweet dust. Be aware, however, that unlike most mushroom Pokémon, the base catch rate for Morelull is inexplicably high, meaning that it’s roughly as difficult to catch as the average starter Pokémon.

This means that while you should be aiming to catch as many as possible, don’t be surprised if you don’t catch that many - you don’t want to try playing this hour with a Pokemon Go Plus accessory on auto mode. You’ll burn through Pokéballs with little to show for it.

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. The base rate of 100 Stardust per catch. With Morelull’s 400 Stardust bonus, this is doubled during this Spotlight Hour, meaning each Morelull catch is worth 1000 Stardust .

This all stacks with a Star Piece to give a x1.5 multiplier to all Stardust gained.

Also, if you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough of the various Candy on offer to fully evolve Morelull Pokémon and enter its evolution, Shiinotic, to the Pokédex.

Thanks to Morelull being a Grass/Fairy-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour from 6pm to 7pm (local time). The Spotlight Hour events for next month haven’t been announced yet, but come back next week for a primer on whatever takes the Spotlight. Remember, it can’t be anywhere near as bad as today’s!

Good luck finding a perfect Morelull-type Pokémon!