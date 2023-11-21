Dunsparce 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Dunsparce in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Land Snake Pokémon Dunsparce, which will either have you beside yourself with glee or utterly confused. It’s a Normal-type, not a Ground-type, and it looks, at best, like a nightmare creation of someone who wanted to put wings on a rattlesnake with - we don’t even know what the head is supposed to look like...

Yep, that means it’s time to go looking for a perfect Dunsparce in Pokémon Go.

We’re not quite sure why this fan-favourite gets the love it does, but Dunsparce is very much loved. While its evolution, Dudunsparce, isn’t in Pokémon Go just yet, you know the internet will briefly be a happy place when it is released. You also know we’ll launch into a tirade on why snakes aren’t segmented and why the Two-Segment and Three Segment Forms of Dudunsparce clearly prove it not to be a snake - land or otherwise...

But more importantly (and back on topic), the double catch Stardust bonus running alongside this Spotlight Hour is always a fantastic bonus, so if you’re short on this incredibly useful resource, you know what to do!

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Dunsparce 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Dunsparce with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but, with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Dunsparce based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Dunsparce:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1448 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1568 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Dunsparce good in PVP?

Useless as this Pokémon looks - it’s like a glorified Caterpie - it’s actually not bad in Go Battle League! Well, it’s not bad in Great League, but awful everywhere else. As for Dudunsparce, it’s not in the game yet so the point is moot. We’ll slither over that bridge when we come to it.

Dudunsparce

As far as Normal-type Pokémon go in Pokémon Go, Dunsparce massively outperforms last week’s Lopunny. It has good bulk, partly helped by the fact that it gets to Level 40 in Great League. Running Rollout, Drill Run and Rock Slide, it has a spammy moveset that’s surprisingly good. However, ultimately, we’re looking at a generalist rather than something that will really go and turn the meta on its head.

In terms of match-ups, we’re looking at wins against Sableye, Alolan Sandslash, Lanturn, Mandibuzz and Registeel. This is pretty respectable. Losses, meanwhile, come from Medicham (obviously), Umbreon, Galarian Stunfisk, Lickitung and Alolan Ninetales - though the last three are surprisingly close, and you could conceivably win them if you go in with a shield advantage.

In Ultra League and Master League you face the same problem: a perfect 15/15/15 capping out at CP 1909. Don’t even think about it.

The Season of Adventures Abound is here! Party Play - Pokémon Go's multiplayer feature - is here, along with the Welcome Party quest. You can also work on the Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest and compete in the Go Battle League. Be sure to compete in Shadow Raids, complete Routes, use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. This incense may also give you encounters with other rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Is there a shiny Dunsparce in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is a shiny Dunsparce in Pokémon Go! Shiny Dunsparce was released in May 2020, as part of the Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto!

However, since Spotlight Hours do not have a boosted shiny rate, the chances of finding a shiny are the same as it would be finding it in the wild. You simply have more chances of finding one because of the number that spawn.

Everything in Dunsparce’s evolution line is bad a Normal-type Pokémon. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Dunsparce look like?

As you can see below, shiny Dunsparce blue for a deep pink The yellows are slightly more saturated, and that’s about it. As with the above, there’s not a great deal here to be excited about.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Thanks to Reddit user Vicho_49 for the preview showing shiny Dunsparce.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Dunsparce in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch Stardust bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Dunsparce caught giving 200 Stardust (twice the usual 100). If the in-game weather is Partly Cloudy , this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Dunsparce caught while using a Star Piece will be worth 375 Stardust!

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather Stardust twice as fast as usual, with each Dunsparce caught giving 200 Stardust (twice the usual 100). If the in-game weather is , this adds an additional 50 Stardust (twice the usual 25), and this is stacks with a Star Piece to give a 1.5x multiplier to all Stardust gained. This means that each weather-boosted Dunsparce caught while using a Star Piece will be worth If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Dunsparce candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter its evolution, Dudunsparce, in the Pokédex - when it enters the game, that is.

Thanks to Dunsparce being a Normal-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week’s Spotlight Hour events features the Hog Pokémon, Lechonk!

Good luck finding a perfect Dunsparce!