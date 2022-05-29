PUBG developer Krafton sends a PI to a dataminer's home

Prolific PUGB dataminer, PlayerIGN, has allegedly had "PUBG show up at [their] front door".

The dataminer revealed that earlier this week, a private investigator turned up at their home and handed them a letter demanding that the leaker's social media posts be removed.

The letter - allegedly from PUBG developer Krafton - also wanted copies of PlayerIGN's direct messages in order to decipher "how [they] got said information".

"A private investigator was just outside my house just now handing me a letter re: KRAFTON having me take down all my social media posts of leaks, provide a full accounting of how much revenue I made, and provide all DM's of how I got said infos," PlayerIGN said via a TwitLonger post (thanks, TheGamer).

"For context here are my current thoughts: the leaks I get aren't me actively seeking out their people/systems for info, but mostly vice versa. The datamines I get of their skins, are from a website that gets updated early right before Test Server goes up. It's html. I [right-click > save] the images.

"I don't really know what to do right now. I just want to get some help before I make moves," they concluded.

PlayerIGN has not tweeted since the PI turned up, and Krafton has yet to publicly comment on the situation.

