The people behind PUBG plan to take on Escape from Tarkov and DMZ with an extraction shooter of their own.

As spotted by The Loadout, Project Black Budget was mentioned in parent company Krafton's recent financial report and described as "challenging ourselves to popularise the extraction shooter genre based on our PUBG production and service experience".

Expect "an ever-changing PvPvE open-world and satisfying gunplay that deliver unpredictable and exciting experiences", Krafton said. A launch is planned on PC, console and mobile. No release window is mentioned.

Watch on YouTube Ian and Zoe play PUBG.

Project Black Budget is developed by PUBG developer PUBG Studios, formerly known as PUBG Corporation. While the battle royale is past its astonishing early 2018 peak, it remains one of the most popular games on Steam, and its mobile version is one of the most popular games in the world.

Extraction shooters have increased in popularity in recent years, with Escape from Tarkov the genre's cheerleader. Activision recently entered the battlefield with its own free-to-download take, dubbed DMZ, which is a part of battle royale Warzone 2.0.

Elsewhere, Krafton has the sequel to survival adventure game Subnautica in the works (Krafton bought Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds in 2021).

Krafton also has Project GoldRush, an action adventure PvPvE sandbox game of some kind, and Project Windless, a game based on South Korean fantasy web novels The Bird That Drinks Tears.

Krafton's recently-released Dead Space spiritual successor The Callisto Protocol appeared to fail to hit sales targets. According to Samsung Securities, Krafton expected to shift five million copies, but with just two million copies sold thus far, the stockbroker now thinks it "will not be easy" to hit that milestone.