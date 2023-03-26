150.7m of us have clocked up 16.3bn hours in PUBG: Battlegrounds so far

To mark its sixth anniversary, PUBG: Battlegrounds has dropped a neat little infographic that outlines exactly what we've collectively been doing over the last six years, including news that the free-to-play battle royale has now clocked up over 150.7 million players.

That adds up to a staggering 16.3 billion hours played across PC and consoles by players living in 242 different countries.

6 Years, 6 Questions | PUBG EU

"The PUBG community has expanded and changed over the past six years, resulting in priceless memories, thrilling updates, and amazing gameplay experiences - with many more still to come," publisher Krafton said, confirming that the shooter generated 75 million sales before the game went free-to-play.

"While it is truly mind-blowing that six years have already passed, we believe that everything we’ve accomplished over the years is all thanks to the generous support and feedback from our players. Seeing all of you enjoy PUBG has always been the biggest driving force for us to keep moving forward."

Krafton recently outlined its 2023 PUBG roadmap. Appending the usual disclaimer that future plans are always subject to change, the team then detailed what's new for "in-game, out-game, and anti-cheat features".

ICYMI, PUBG: Battlegrounds' next update, 22.2, is out now for PC and console players.

As well as the usual QoL buffs and weapon balancing - it's the turn of the AUG, M16AF, Mk47, Mutant, and P90 to get rebalancing tweaks this time around - you'll also find new items celebrating the game's sixth anniversary plus new care package weapon, the FAMAS. Intense Battle Royale is also back, introducing a new way to play for those that prefer quicker, more intense matches.