Watch PAX East Insider now!

Watch PAX East Insider now!

Exclusive interviews, gameplay and more direct from the Boston show floor, with Outside Xbox

Watch on YouTube
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

150.7m of us have clocked up 16.3bn hours in PUBG: Battlegrounds so far

"The PUBG community has expanded and changed, resulting in priceless memories - with many more still to come."

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

To mark its sixth anniversary, PUBG: Battlegrounds has dropped a neat little infographic that outlines exactly what we've collectively been doing over the last six years, including news that the free-to-play battle royale has now clocked up over 150.7 million players.

That adds up to a staggering 16.3 billion hours played across PC and consoles by players living in 242 different countries.

6 Years, 6 Questions | PUBG EU

"The PUBG community has expanded and changed over the past six years, resulting in priceless memories, thrilling updates, and amazing gameplay experiences - with many more still to come," publisher Krafton said, confirming that the shooter generated 75 million sales before the game went free-to-play.

"While it is truly mind-blowing that six years have already passed, we believe that everything we’ve accomplished over the years is all thanks to the generous support and feedback from our players. Seeing all of you enjoy PUBG has always been the biggest driving force for us to keep moving forward."

Krafton recently outlined its 2023 PUBG roadmap. Appending the usual disclaimer that future plans are always subject to change, the team then detailed what's new for "in-game, out-game, and anti-cheat features".

ICYMI, PUBG: Battlegrounds' next update, 22.2, is out now for PC and console players.

As well as the usual QoL buffs and weapon balancing - it's the turn of the AUG, M16AF, Mk47, Mutant, and P90 to get rebalancing tweaks this time around - you'll also find new items celebrating the game's sixth anniversary plus new care package weapon, the FAMAS. Intense Battle Royale is also back, introducing a new way to play for those that prefer quicker, more intense matches.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Vikki Blake avatar

Vikki Blake

Contributor

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch