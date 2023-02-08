Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2023 event Lovely Wishes quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

The Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon Go celebrates the romantic holidays with some charming inclusions.

Completing the Lovely Wishes quest steps in Pokémon Go will unlock an additional bonus which will be available to you until this event ends. Make sure you pick wisely though, because there are three to choose from!

You can also battle Mega Gardevoir and Tapu Lele throughout the event, and collect and complete a selection of event-exclusive Valentine's Day field research tasks.

Valentine's Day 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during the Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon Go may reward you with an event-exclusive field research task. As long as you don't delete them, these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Here are the Valentine's Day 2023 field research tasks: Earn 3 hearts with your buddy reward - Pikachu, Eevee or Ralts encounter

Earn 10 hearts with your buddy reward - Frillish encounter

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Spinda encounter

Open 5 Gifts reward - Combee or Morelull encounter

Send 2 gifts with a sticker attached reward - Luvdisc encounter

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Hippopotas or Litleo encounter

Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Chansey, Audino or Alomomola encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!