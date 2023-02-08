Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2023 event Lovely Wishes quest steps, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the Valentine's event in Pokémon GO.
The Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon Go celebrates the romantic holidays with some charming inclusions.
Completing the Lovely Wishes quest steps in Pokémon Go will unlock an additional bonus which will be available to you until this event ends. Make sure you pick wisely though, because there are three to choose from!
You can also battle Mega Gardevoir and Tapu Lele throughout the event, and collect and complete a selection of event-exclusive Valentine's Day field research tasks.
'Lovely Wishes' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Lovely Wishes is a timed research quest running throughout the Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon Go, which will be available until Tuesday, 14th February at 8pm (local time). So, if you want to earn this quest's bonuses and rewards, make sure you complete it before this date.
Lovely Wishes is also a branched research quest, which means, depending on the path you take through the quest, some of the rewards and special bonus you earn from the quest will be different to other players.
There are three paths you can take through the Lovely Wishes quests and each grants you an additional bonus until the Valentine's Day 2023 event ends - one is related to the duration of Daily Adventure Incense, another to getting extra catch XP, and the last rewards extra candy for for catching Pokémon.
Below you'll find all of the Lovely Wishes quest steps and rewards for all three branches - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
'Lovely Wishes' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Pokémon - 15 Poké Balls
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - 10 Great Balls
- Power up Pokémon 5 times - 2 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Lucky Egg
Choose Path:
You now need to choose one of three paths, which will grant you a bonus until the end of the Valentine's Day 2023 event:
- Catching Pokémon - Receive double the XP for catching Pokémon during the event
- Using Daily Adventure Incense - 30 minutes of Daily Adventure Incense per day
- Pokémon Candy - Double Candy rewarded for catching Pokémon
The path you choose also affects one of the final challenges in this quest and the final rewards.
'Lovely Wishes' Step 2 of 2
Catching Pokémon Path:
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Earn 25,000 XP - Frillish encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Frillish encounter
Rewards: 1 Lure Module and a Frillish encounter
Using Daily Incense Path:
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Use Daily Adventure Incense to help catch 15 Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Frillish encounter
Rewards: 25 Ultra Balls, a Lure Module and a Frillish encounter
Pokémon Candy Path:
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Catch 25 Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Use 25 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon - Frillish encounter
- Send 25 Gifts to friends - Frillish encounter
Rewards: 1 Lure Module and Frillish encounter
Valentine's Day 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during the Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon Go may reward you with an event-exclusive field research task. As long as you don't delete them, these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Valentine's Day 2023 field research tasks:
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy reward - Pikachu, Eevee or Ralts encounter
- Earn 10 hearts with your buddy reward - Frillish encounter
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row reward - Spinda encounter
- Open 5 Gifts reward - Combee or Morelull encounter
- Send 2 gifts with a sticker attached reward - Luvdisc encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Hippopotas or Litleo encounter
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Chansey, Audino or Alomomola encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Valentine's Day 2023 Global Challenge rewards in Pokémon Go
A Global Challenge will be available for all trainers throughout the Valentine's Day 2023 event, starting from Tuesday, 7th February at 12pm PST to Tuesday, 14th February at 10pm PST. For those in the UK, this is an 8am start time on 7th February and a 6am end time on 15th February.
The Valentine's Day 2023 Global Challenge tasks all players with sending a collective 100 million gifts - so make sure you're sending lots of gifts througout the event to contribute!
If this goal is met, trainers will get the following Valentine's Day 2023 Global Challenge rewards:
- x3 Transfer Candy for the remainder of the event
- x2 Transfer Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up for the remainder of the event
Everything else you need to know about the Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon Go
There's a selection of bonuses running throughout the Valentine's Day 2023 event in Pokémon GO until it ends on Tuesday, 14th February at 8pm (local time).
The first is that throughout the event, you'll be able to change your Natural Form Furfrou to Heart Trim Furfrou. Changing your Furfrou from one Trim to any other Trim costs 25 Furfrou Candy and 10,000 Stardust.
On Saturday, 11th February from 2pm to 5pm (local time), there will also be limited Luvdisc field research tasks available from spinning PokéStops. You can complete them to gaurantee a Luvdisc encounter, and maybe even get a shiny!
Outside of this Form change and Luvdisc field research, Lure Modules activated during the entire event will last for two hours, and opening Gifts will give you double Stardust.
Don't forget about the bonuses you can receive from the Lovely Wishes timed research quest either! Depending on your choice, completing this quest can give you a bonus related to extra catch XP, extra candy for for catching Pokémon, or the duration of Daily Adventure Incense for the rest of the event.
The following Pokémon are appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Valentine's Day 2023 event:
- Slowpoke
- Lickitung
- Miltank
- Lileep
- Feebas
- Spritzee
- Fomantis
- Alomomola (won't appear as frequently as other boosted spawns)
You can also battle the following Pokémon in raids during the Valentine's Day 2023 event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Chansey
|Nidoqueen
|Tapu Lele
|Mega Gardevoir
|Shinx
|Nidoking
|Natural Form Furfrou
|Lickitung
|Espurr
|Miltank
|Gallade
Any 7km egg collected from Gifts during this event will be able to hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Lickitung
- Smoochum
- Happiny
- Frillish (both genders)
- Alomomola
Finally, there are two new items in the avatar store:
- Frillish Top
- Frillish Glasses
Hope you enjoy the Valentine's Day 2023 event!