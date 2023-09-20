Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular quest steps, Marvelous Minds Challenges and field research tasks

The Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go has returned for 2023!

This year Psychic Spectacular offers four Marvelous Minds Collection Challenges, a timed research quest and event-exclusive field research tasks. It also marks the release of shiny Solosis in Pokémon Go!

If you need a hand with the timed research quest, we’ve got the Psychic Spectacular quest step and rewards below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

'Psychic Spectacular' quest step in Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular is a timed research quest running until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. This means, if you want to earn this quest’s rewards, you must complete it before this deadline. Below you’ll find the Psychic Spectacular quest step and rewards, but be prepared for spoilers! Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! 'Psychic Spectacular' Step 1 of 1 Make 5 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 10 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 15 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 25 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 30 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 35 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter

Make 42 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter Rewards: 1 Incubator, 30 Poké Balls or Solosis encounter As Psychic Spectacular includes the release of shiny Solosis, one of the encounters earned from this timed research quest could help you find this special variant!

Marvelous Minds Challenge Alakazam Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam is part of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time). You’ll earn progress for your Elite Collector Medal and a selection of rewards for completing this Collection Challenge, but you must do so before the deadline ends or else you’ll get nothing. Keep in mind that two of the Pokémon involved in this Collection Challenge has to be obtained via evolution, which means, if you catch these Pokémon in the wild, it won't count. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam, along with how to collect them: Abra - In the wild

- In the wild Kadabra - Evolve Abra using 25 Abra Candy

- Evolve Abra using 25 Abra Candy Alakazam - Evolve Kadabra using 100 Abra Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust or 100 Mega Alakazam Energy.

Marvelous Minds Challenge Slowbro Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro is part of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time). You’ll earn progress for your Elite Collector Medal and a selection of rewards for completing this Collection Challenge, but you must do so before the deadline ends or else you’ll get nothing. Keep in mind that one of the Pokémon involved in this Collection Challenge has to be obtained via evolution, which means, if you catch this Pokémon in the wild, it won't count. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro, along with how to collect them: Slowpoke - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Spin 6 PokéStops or Gyms)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Spin 6 PokéStops or Gyms) Slowbro - Evolve Slowpoke using 50 Slowpoke Candy

- Evolve Slowpoke using 50 Slowpoke Candy Galarian Slowpoke - In the wild, seasonal field research task (Spin 6 PokéStops or Gyms) or event-exclusive field research task (Make 10 Curveball Throws) Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust or 100 Mega Slowbro Energy.

Marvelous Minds Challenge Gardevoir Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir is part of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time). You’ll earn progress for your Elite Collector Medal and a selection of rewards for completing this Collection Challenge, but you must do so before the deadline ends or else you’ll get nothing. Keep in mind that two of the Pokémon involved in this Collection Challenge has to be obtained via evolution, which means, if you catch these Pokémon in the wild, it won't count. Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir, along with how to collect them: Ralts - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms)

- In the wild or seasonal field research task (Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms) Kirlia - Evolve Ralts using 25 Ralts Candy

- Evolve Ralts using 25 Ralts Candy Gardevoir - Evolve Kirlia using 100 Ralts Candy Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust or 100 Mega Gardevoir Energy.

Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go. While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends, you may want to complete them during Psychic Spectacular as the Pokémon encounters you’ll earn will help complete the above Collection Challenge. Here are the Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Psychic-type reward - Solosis encounter, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls

reward - Solosis encounter, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Solosis encounter, 500 Stardust or 2 Pinap Berries

reward - Solosis encounter, 500 Stardust or 2 Pinap Berries Make 10 Curveball Throws reward - Galarian Slowpoke, Wobbuffet or Solosis encounter

reward - Galarian Slowpoke, Wobbuffet or Solosis encounter Make an Excellent Throw Curveball Throw reward - Kababra, Metang or Inkay encounter

reward - Kababra, Metang or Inkay encounter Win a Raid reward - 50 Mega Alakazam, Slowbro, Gardevoir or Medicham Energy Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! You can earn Mega Energy for Psychic-type Mega Evolutions by completing the event-exclusive field researh tasks.