Pokémon Go Psychic Spectacular quest steps, Marvelous Minds Challenges and field research tasks
The Psychic Spectacular event returns!
The Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go has returned for 2023!
This year Psychic Spectacular offers four Marvelous Minds Collection Challenges, a timed research quest and event-exclusive field research tasks. It also marks the release of shiny Solosis in Pokémon Go!
If you need a hand with the timed research quest, we’ve got the Psychic Spectacular quest step and rewards below.
On this page:
- 'Psychic Spectacular' quest step
- Marvelous Minds Challenge Alakazam Pokémon list
- Marvelous Minds Challenge Slowbro Pokémon list
- Marvelous Minds Challenge Gardevoir Pokémon list
- Marvelous Minds Challenge Medicham Pokémon list
- Psychic Spectacular field research tasks
- Everything else you need to know about Psychic Spectacular
'Psychic Spectacular' quest step in Pokémon Go
Psychic Spectacular is a timed research quest running until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. This means, if you want to earn this quest’s rewards, you must complete it before this deadline.
Below you’ll find the Psychic Spectacular quest step and rewards, but be prepared for spoilers!
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
'Psychic Spectacular' Step 1 of 1
- Make 5 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
- Make 10 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
- Make 15 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
- Make 20 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
- Make 25 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
- Make 30 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
- Make 35 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
- Make 42 Curveball Throws - Solosis encounter
Rewards: 1 Incubator, 30 Poké Balls or Solosis encounter
As Psychic Spectacular includes the release of shiny Solosis, one of the encounters earned from this timed research quest could help you find this special variant!
Marvelous Minds Challenge Alakazam Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam is part of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time).
You’ll earn progress for your Elite Collector Medal and a selection of rewards for completing this Collection Challenge, but you must do so before the deadline ends or else you’ll get nothing.
Keep in mind that two of the Pokémon involved in this Collection Challenge has to be obtained via evolution, which means, if you catch these Pokémon in the wild, it won't count.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam, along with how to collect them:
- Abra - In the wild
- Kadabra - Evolve Abra using 25 Abra Candy
- Alakazam - Evolve Kadabra using 100 Abra Candy
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust or 100 Mega Alakazam Energy.
Marvelous Minds Challenge Slowbro Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro is part of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time).
You’ll earn progress for your Elite Collector Medal and a selection of rewards for completing this Collection Challenge, but you must do so before the deadline ends or else you’ll get nothing.
Keep in mind that one of the Pokémon involved in this Collection Challenge has to be obtained via evolution, which means, if you catch this Pokémon in the wild, it won't count.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro, along with how to collect them:
- Slowpoke - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Spin 6 PokéStops or Gyms)
- Slowbro - Evolve Slowpoke using 50 Slowpoke Candy
- Galarian Slowpoke - In the wild, seasonal field research task (Spin 6 PokéStops or Gyms) or event-exclusive field research task (Make 10 Curveball Throws)
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust or 100 Mega Slowbro Energy.
Marvelous Minds Challenge Gardevoir Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir is part of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time).
You’ll earn progress for your Elite Collector Medal and a selection of rewards for completing this Collection Challenge, but you must do so before the deadline ends or else you’ll get nothing.
Keep in mind that two of the Pokémon involved in this Collection Challenge has to be obtained via evolution, which means, if you catch these Pokémon in the wild, it won't count.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir, along with how to collect them:
- Ralts - In the wild or seasonal field research task (Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms)
- Kirlia - Evolve Ralts using 25 Ralts Candy
- Gardevoir - Evolve Kirlia using 100 Ralts Candy
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust or 100 Mega Gardevoir Energy.
Marvelous Minds Challenge Medicham Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham is part of the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go and will be available until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time).
You’ll earn progress for your Elite Collector Medal and a selection of rewards for completing this Collection Challenge, but you must do so before the deadline ends or else you’ll get nothing.
Keep in mind that one of the Pokémon involved in this Collection Challenge has to be obtained via evolution, which means, if you catch this Pokémon in the wild, it won't count.
Below you’ll find the Pokémon in the Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham, along with how to collect them:
- Meditite - In the wild
- Medicham - Evolve Meditite using 50 Meditite Candy
Completing this challenge will reward you with 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust or 100 Mega Medicham Energy.
Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go.
While these tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends, you may want to complete them during Psychic Spectacular as the Pokémon encounters you’ll earn will help complete the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the Psychic Spectacular field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Psychic-type reward - Solosis encounter, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls or 2 Ultra Balls
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Solosis encounter, 500 Stardust or 2 Pinap Berries
- Make 10 Curveball Throws reward - Galarian Slowpoke, Wobbuffet or Solosis encounter
- Make an Excellent Throw Curveball Throw reward - Kababra, Metang or Inkay encounter
- Win a Raid reward - 50 Mega Alakazam, Slowbro, Gardevoir or Medicham Energy
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about Psychic Spectacular in Pokémon Go
The Psychic Spectacular Pokémon Go event runs until Sunday 24th September at 8pm (local time) and, before this time, you’ll receive increased XP for successfully catching Pokémon with Curveball Throws.
A host of Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Psychic Spectacular event:
- Abra
- Galarian Ponyta
- Slowpoke
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Drowzee
- Exeggcute
- Girafarig
- Ralts
- Meditite
- Spoink
- Bronzor
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Elgyem
This event marks the release of shiny Solosis, along with its evolutions Duosion and Reuniclus, so keep an eye out for these new variants!
Alongside these wild encounters, the following Pokémon will be appearing in raids during the Psychic Spectacular event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Unown P
|Alolan Raichu
|Genesect (Burn Drive) until 10am (local time) on Saturday 23rd September
|Mega Gardevoir
|Unown S
|Galarian Mr. Mime
|Raikou from 10am (local time) on Saturday 23rd September
|Unown I
|Hisuian Braviary
|Entei from 10am (local time) on Saturday 23rd September
|Espurr
|Suicune from 10am (local time) on Saturday 23rd September
Any 7km egg you collect from Gifts during the Psychic Spectacular event will be able to hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Smoochum
- Wynaut
- Chingling
- Solosis
Finally, Spoink-themed PokéStop Showcases will be running throughout this Pokémon Go event.
Hope you enjoy this year’s Psychic Spectacular event!