Pokémon Go Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks and Dusk Form Lycanroc explained

Lustrous Odyssey is the first new Pokémon Go event for 2024 and sees the release of Dusk Form Lycanroc, along with its shiny form.

Rockruff has been able to evolve into its Midday and Midnight Form Lycanroc since its release back in 2022, but getting a Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go isn't as easy as evolving any old rock puppy. Especially if you want shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc...

There are also Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks for you to complete the Timeless Travels special research quest has been updated with a host of new challenges.

How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go The highlight of the Lustrous Odyssey event is the release of Dusk Form Lycanroc, along with its shiny form, in Pokémon Go. It's important to note, however, that only certain Rockruffs have the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc instead of the Pokémon's Midday or Midnight Forms. This means that if you had a shiny Rockruff before the Lustrous Odyssey event it can not evolve into a shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc. Instead, you need to catch a new shiny Rockruff which has the ability to evolve into a shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc. Once you've found a Rockruff with the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc, you need to collect 50 Rockruff Candy and conduct the evolution between 5pm to 7pm (local time). Rockruff and three Lycanroc forms. | Image credit: The Pokémon Company Rockruffs which can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc are appearing in the wild or can be hatched from 2km and 7km eggs collected during the Lustrous Odyssey event. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether Rockruff will remain in these egg pools once the event ends. You can also earn Rockruff encounters from the Lustrous Odyssey event-exclusive field research tasks listed below or by completing Step 6 of the Timeless Travels special research quest. Keep in mind that the methods listed above does not guarantee the Rockruff you catch will have the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc. It's the the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go, so make sure you complete the Timeless Travels quest! The Lustrous Odyssey event is currently running. During it, take the time to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.

Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks in Pokémon Go You can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose. Here are the Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Win 2 raids reward - Rockruff encounter

reward - Hisuian Growlithe encounter Hatch 3 Eggs reward - Rockruff encounter Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information! Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Sneasel encounters can be earned from Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks.