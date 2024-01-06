Pokémon Go Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks and Dusk Form Lycanroc explained
How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go.
Lustrous Odyssey is the first new Pokémon Go event for 2024 and sees the release of Dusk Form Lycanroc, along with its shiny form.
Rockruff has been able to evolve into its Midday and Midnight Form Lycanroc since its release back in 2022, but getting a Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go isn't as easy as evolving any old rock puppy. Especially if you want shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc...
There are also Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks for you to complete the Timeless Travels special research quest has been updated with a host of new challenges.
On this page:
How to get Dusk Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go
The highlight of the Lustrous Odyssey event is the release of Dusk Form Lycanroc, along with its shiny form, in Pokémon Go. It's important to note, however, that only certain Rockruffs have the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc instead of the Pokémon's Midday or Midnight Forms.
This means that if you had a shiny Rockruff before the Lustrous Odyssey event it can not evolve into a shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc. Instead, you need to catch a new shiny Rockruff which has the ability to evolve into a shiny Dusk Form Lycanroc.
Once you've found a Rockruff with the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc, you need to collect 50 Rockruff Candy and conduct the evolution between 5pm to 7pm (local time).
Rockruffs which can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc are appearing in the wild or can be hatched from 2km and 7km eggs collected during the Lustrous Odyssey event. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether Rockruff will remain in these egg pools once the event ends. You can also earn Rockruff encounters from the Lustrous Odyssey event-exclusive field research tasks listed below or by completing Step 6 of the Timeless Travels special research quest.
Keep in mind that the methods listed above does not guarantee the Rockruff you catch will have the ability to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.
Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops during the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends if you so choose.
Here are the Lustrous Odyssey field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Win 2 raids reward - Rockruff encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - Hisuian Sneasel encounter
- Hatch 2 Eggs reward - Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs reward - Rockruff encounter
Thank you to redwineandbeer from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything you need to know about the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokémon Go
Tthere are four bonuses you can enjoy during the Lustrous Odyssey event in Pokémon Go until it ends on Wednesday 10th January at 8pm (local time). Firstly, your buddy Pokémon will stay on the map longer after it's been fed either Berries or Poffins. Alongside this, the frequency in which your buddy Pokémon can find both gifts and souvenirs has been increased.
Finally, Rockruff can be hatched from eggs earned via Adventure Sync. Keep in mind that only certain Rockruffs have the chance to evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.
The Lustrous Odyssey event also sees the first update to the Timeless Travels special research quest. Whether you've been waiting for these new steps or still working through the challenges available since its release, check out our Timeless Travels quest step guide to see what new tasks await you.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Lustrous Odyssey event:
- Gastly
- Eevee
- Spinarak
- Sunkern
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Teddiursa
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Yungoos
- Fomantis
- Morelull
You'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids during the Lustrous Odyssey event:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Hisuian Growlithe
|Lapras
|Buzzwole in The Americans and Greenland (until 10am on Wednesday 10th January)
|Mega Ampharos
|Rhyhorn
|Aerodactyl
|Pheromosa in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India (until 10am on Wednesday 10th January)
|Hisuian Sneasel
|Hisuian Braviary
|Xurkitree in Asia-Pacific (until 10am on Wednesday 10th January)
|Rockruff
|Wyrdeer
|Tornadus Therian Forme (from 10am on Wednesday 10th January)
Finally, Rockruff will be in the 2km and 7km egg pools for any of these eggs collected during the Lustrous Odyssey event. At the time of writing, it's unclear whether it will stay there after the event ends, but any Rockruff you obtain from these eggs has the chance of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc.
Hope you enjoy the Lustrous Odyssey event!