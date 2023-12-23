Pokémon Go Wyrdeer counters, weaknesses, shiny Wyrdeer and moveset

Wyrdeer, the Hisui evolution of Stantler, has arrived in Pokémon Go.

Released as part of the Wyrdeer Raid Day event on Saturday 23rd December 2023 between 2pm to 3pm (local time) in Pokémon Go, Wyrdeer can be caught through three-star raids. So, if you want to add this Hisuian Pokémon to your Pokédex, you'll need to catch it during this time period.

Below you'll find the Wyrdeer counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go, along with a look at shiny Wyrdeer and Wyrdeer moveset.

Wyrdeer counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you'll find the Wyrdeer counters and weaknesses for defeating it in Pokémon Go: Wyrdeer type - Normal and Psychic-type

- Normal and Psychic-type Wyrdeer is weak against - Bug and Dark-types

- Bug and Dark-types Wyrdeer is strong against - Fighting and Poison-types

- Fighting and Poison-types Wyrdeer Mega counters - Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Scizor, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Houndoom or Mega Absol.

- Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Scizor, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Houndoom or Mega Absol. Wyrdeer non-Mega counters - For Bug-types, Pinsir, Scizor, Yanmega, Volcarona, Genesect, Vikavolt and Pheromosa. For Dark-types, Houndoom, Tyranitar, Weavile, Honchkrow, Darkrai, Hydreigon and Yveltal.

- For Bug-types, Pinsir, Scizor, Yanmega, Volcarona, Genesect, Vikavolt and Pheromosa. For Dark-types, Houndoom, Tyranitar, Weavile, Honchkrow, Darkrai, Hydreigon and Yveltal. Tactics - Since Wyrdeer only has two weaknesses, Bug and Dark, you'll want to make sure your team is stacked with the strongest Pokémon you have from both types. Image credit: Niantic

What does shiny Wyrdeer look like in Pokémon Go? The release of Wyrdeer in Pokémon Go included the release of its shiny variant and, below, you'll be able to take a look at shiny Wyrdeer: Wyrdeer shiny comparison from r/The Silph Road To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Thank you to TopAssistance2 from reddit for the above preview. Compared to Wyrdeer's traditional look, shiny Wyrdeer has almost sickly looking green fur. Meanwhile, its antlers have retained their yellow shine. Personally, while I'm a fan of Wyrdeer, I wouldn't be disappointed if I never caught this shiny form...

Wyrdeer moveset in Pokémon Go Below you'll find Wyrdeer's full moveset in Pokémon Go: Possible Fast Moves Confusion (Psychic)

Tackle (Normal)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic) Possible Charged Moves Megahorn (Bug)

Psychic (Psychic)

Stomp (Normal)

Wild Charge (Electric)