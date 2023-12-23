Pokémon Go Wyrdeer counters, weaknesses, shiny Wyrdeer and moveset
How to catch Stantler’s Hisui evolution in Pokémon Go.
Wyrdeer, the Hisui evolution of Stantler, has arrived in Pokémon Go.
Released as part of the Wyrdeer Raid Day event on Saturday 23rd December 2023 between 2pm to 3pm (local time) in Pokémon Go, Wyrdeer can be caught through three-star raids. So, if you want to add this Hisuian Pokémon to your Pokédex, you'll need to catch it during this time period.
Below you'll find the Wyrdeer counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go, along with a look at shiny Wyrdeer and Wyrdeer moveset.
On this page:
Wyrdeer counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the Wyrdeer counters and weaknesses for defeating it in Pokémon Go:
- Wyrdeer type - Normal and Psychic-type
- Wyrdeer is weak against - Bug and Dark-types
- Wyrdeer is strong against - Fighting and Poison-types
- Wyrdeer Mega counters - Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Scizor, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Houndoom or Mega Absol.
- Wyrdeer non-Mega counters - For Bug-types, Pinsir, Scizor, Yanmega, Volcarona, Genesect, Vikavolt and Pheromosa. For Dark-types, Houndoom, Tyranitar, Weavile, Honchkrow, Darkrai, Hydreigon and Yveltal.
- Tactics - Since Wyrdeer only has two weaknesses, Bug and Dark, you'll want to make sure your team is stacked with the strongest Pokémon you have from both types.
Wyrdeer CP in Pokémon Go
Wyrdeer will have the following CP ranges in Pokémon Go:
- Wyrdeer Raid CP - 16,772 CP
- CP range for catching Wyrdeer - 1486 to 1561 CP
- Weather Boosted (Windy or Cloudy) for Wyrdeer - 1858 to 1952 CP
What does shiny Wyrdeer look like in Pokémon Go?
The release of Wyrdeer in Pokémon Go included the release of its shiny variant and, below, you'll be able to take a look at shiny Wyrdeer:
Wyrdeer shiny comparison from r/The Silph Road
Thank you to TopAssistance2 from reddit for the above preview.
Compared to Wyrdeer's traditional look, shiny Wyrdeer has almost sickly looking green fur. Meanwhile, its antlers have retained their yellow shine. Personally, while I'm a fan of Wyrdeer, I wouldn't be disappointed if I never caught this shiny form...
Wyrdeer moveset in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find Wyrdeer's full moveset in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Moves
- Confusion (Psychic)
- Tackle (Normal)
- Zen Headbutt (Psychic)
Possible Charged Moves
- Megahorn (Bug)
- Psychic (Psychic)
- Stomp (Normal)
- Wild Charge (Electric)
Everything we know about Wyrdeer
Wyrdeer made its first appearance in the Pokémon universe in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for the Nintendo Switch. It originates from the Hisui region, also known as the Sinnoh region in modern day, where it is the evolution of Stantler from Gen 2. Time, however, has seen Wyrdeer become extinct.
Like Stantler, Wyrdeer takes inspiration from deer. In Wyrdeer's case, this inspiration appears to specifically come from reindeer as it has far thicker fur and larger antlers compared to its pre-evolved form. Considering how the residents of the Hisui region used its fur for clothing, Wyrdeer's impressive mane could be one of the reasons it no longer exists in the modern Pokémon world.
Though considering how the orbs held within Wyrdeer's antlers are said to use psychic powers to distort space, maybe these Pokémon have just gone into hiding...
Good luck catching Wyrdeer in Pokémon Go!