Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge list and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge list and rewardsWhich Pokémon do you need to find for the Living Meadow Collection Challenge?
The Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge is available worldwide as part of Go Fest Sapporo in Pokémon Go.
This little event also has a Global Challenge which every Pokémon Go player can contribute to and, if it’s completed, a new set of Ultra Unlocks will arrive.
Below you’ll find the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon list, along with the rewards you’ll earn for completing it.
Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon list
The Living Meadow Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Sunday, 7th August at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge before its deadline will grant you a collection of rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors medal.
Here are the Pokémon in the global Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge:
- Paras - In the wild
- Bellsprout - In the wild
- Hoppip - In the wild or August field research task (Play with your buddy or Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon)
- Sunkern - In the wild or August field research task (Use 5 Nanab Berries to help catch Pokémon)
- Sunshine Form Cherrim - In the wild
- Cottonee - In the wild
For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll receive 2022 stardust, 2 Pinap Berries and Pansage encounter.
We highly recommend completing this Collection Challenge if Pansage doesn’t naturally appear in your country, because, as a regionally exclusive Pokémon, we don’t know when it will be available worldwide again. It’s also a good idea to use a Pinap Berry when catching Pansage to make it easier to evolve this Pokémon - remember, you’ll also need a Unova Stone for this evolution.
The Season of Go has arrived! You can use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. This season has also seen the lowering of the requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego, along with new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.
Everything you need to know about the global activities during Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo
There’s currently a Global Challenge running alongside Go Fest Sapporo in Pokémon Go, which tasks the Pokémon Go community with collectively completing 30,000,000 field research tasks.
Completing this Global Challenge before Sunday, 7th August will grant everyone access to three Ultra Unlocks.
The first two are the Galarian Zigzagoon Community Day on Saturday, 13th August and the Bug Out event, which will run from Wednesday, 10th August to Tuesday, 16th August.
The final Ultra Unlock is double catch stardust until Sunday, 7th August at the following times:
- UK - 12pm (BST)
- Europe - 1pm (CEST)
- East Coast US - 7am (EDT)
- West Coast US - 4am (PDT)
Good luck completing the Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge!