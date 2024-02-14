Pokémon Go Enamorus Incarnate Forme counters, weaknesses and moveset
How to beat the Love-Hate Pokémon in Pokémon Go!
Enamorus Incarnate Forme has made its first appearance in Pokémon Go as an Elite Raid boss.
Due to this, at the time of writing you can only obtain an Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go by catching it after defeating it in an Elite Raid on Wednesday 14th February 2024. Hopefully we'll see Enamorus - in either its Incarnate or Therian Forme - return in five-star raids sometime in the future.
If you are planning on battling this Pokémon in Elite Raids, you'll find the Enamorus Incarnate Forme counters and weaknesses below, including the Elite Raid times and Enamorus Incarnate Forme's moveset.
On this page:
Enamorus Incarnate Forme counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find the Enamorus Incarnate Forme counters and weaknesses for defeating it in Pokémon Go:
- Enamorus Incarnate Forme type - Fairy and Flying-type
- Enamorus Incarnate Forme is weak against - Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock and Steel-types
- Enamorus Incarnate Forme is strong against - Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fighting and Grass-types
- Enamorus Incarnate Forme Mega counters - Mega Glalie, Mega Aggron, Mega Steelix, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Manectric, Mega Gengar or Mega Diancie
- Enamorus Incarnate Forme counters:
- For Electric-type, Zapdos, Raikou, Electivire, Zekrom, Thunderus Therian Forme or Xurkitree.
- For Ice-types, Glaceon, Mamoswine, Kyurem, Galarian Darmanitan, Cetitan or Baxcalibur.
- For Poison-types, Alolan Muk, Toxicroak, Roserade, Nihilego, Overqwil or Revavroom.
- For Rock-types, Tyranitar, Rhyperior, Tyrantrum, Rampardos, Terrakion or Gigalith.
- For Steel-types, Metagross, Excadrill, Dialga, Heatran, Zacian or Melmetal.
- Tactics - For battling Enamorus Incarnate Forme, we recommend selecting the strongest Pokémon you have for its weaknesses - though focusing on Poison-types is a good idea. Take your time going through your Pokémon Storage and make sure that the Pokémon have moves which correspond to the weaknesses. It's also a good idea to make sure you know what your backup options are in case your Pokémon get knocked out. We also recommend battling this Pokémon alongside other players, especially if you don't catch it - these Elite Raids are only around for a small amount of time and, if you're with a group, you might be able to partake in multiple raids.
- Number of players to beat Enamorus Incarnate Forme - We recommend battling this Pokémon with at least six other players.
Enamorus Incarnate Forme Elite Raid times in Pokémon Go
At the time of writing, Enamorus Incarnate Forme is only available through Elite Raids running on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at the following times:
- 12pm (local time)
- 1pm (local time)
- 5pm (local time)
- 6pm (local time)
Remember - Elite Raid bosses are available for 30 minutes and you must attend the raid in-person. This means that you can not use Remote Raid Passes to join an Enamorus Incarnate Forme. If you're unable to attend an Enamorus Incarnate Forme Elite Raid, then it should hopefully appear in five-star raids at a later date. (And not on a Wednesday...)
If you successfully defeat an Enamorus Incarnate Forme, then the following Pokémon will spawn around the Gym for 30 minutes:
- Clefairy
- Jigglypuff
- Snubbull
- Taillow
- Woobat
- Emolga
- Rufflet
- Fletchling
- Spritzee
- Swirlix
Enamorus Incarnate Forme CP in Pokémon Go
Here are the Enamorus Incarnate Forme CP Levels in Pokémon Go:
- Raid Boss CP - 55,692 CP
- CP range when being caught - 1872 to 1957 CP
- Weather Boosted (Cloudy or Windy) CP range when being caught - 2340 to 2447 CP
Enamorus Incarnate Forme moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommended moveset for Enamorus Incarnate in Pokémon Go is Fairy Wind as a Fast Move and Fly as a Charged Move. Though, if you want to have a Fairy-focused moveset, then you should consider having Dazzling Gleam as Enamorus' Charged Move instead.
Below you'll find Enamorus Incarnate Forme's full moveset in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Moves:
- Astonish (Ghost)
- Fairy Wind (Fairy)
- Zen Headbutt (Psychic)
Possible Charged Moves:
- Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)
- Fly (Flying)
- Grass Knot (Grass)
Everything we know about Enamorus Incarnate Forme
Enamorus made its debut in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and is a member of the Forces of Nature quartet. Interestingly, this means it's the only Pokémon in a Mythical or Legendary group to appear in a different generation to its other members, with those originating in Gen 5, while also being the only female member of said quartet.
The name Enamorus appears to have taken inspiration from the word amorous, which can be used to describe feeling desires - a definition which connects to this Pokemon's Love-Hate category.
Meanwhile, the design for Enamorus Incarnate Forme could, like the other Forces of Nature, take inspiration from a Kami - deities from the Shinto religion. In particular, this Pokémon resembles Ugajin, the harvest and fertility kami, who's body takes the form of a coiled snake and has been depicted with both a man and woman's head.
If we look outside of Japanese mythology, then Enamorus could also be inspired by the Anemoi from Greek mythology who represented the four seasons. Enamorus could take inspiration from Zephyros who was considered to be the west wind and, depending on the tale, either the father or servant of Eros, the god of love.
Good luck catching Enamorus Incarnate Forme in Pokémon Go!