Pokémon Go Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge research tasks and rewards
Shiny Ducklett flies in Pokémon Go!
Aquatic Paradise is the tie-in event for Go Fest 2024: New York City to ensure everyone gets to enjoy some Pokémon Go fun this weekend!
Throughout Aquatic Paradise, you'll be able to collect event-exclusive research tasks and the Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge. The double catch XP bonus also makes a return to Pokémon Go for this event.
Aquatic Paradise also sees the release of shiny Ducklett in Pokémon Go!
Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge is running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 9th July at 8pm (local time).
Completing this challenge will net you a small pile of rewards and another Collection Challenge for your Elite Collector Medal. As always, missing the challenge's deadline causes the rewards to vanish forever.
Here are all of the Pokémon in the Aquatic Paradise, along with how to find them:
- Wingull - In the wild or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)
- Staryu - In the wild
- Horsea - In the wild
- Shellder - Incense encounter
- Ducklett - In the wild
- Frillish - In the wild, Incense encounter or event-exclusive research task (Catch a Ducklett)
- Corphish - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch a Ducklett)
- Clamperl - In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Explore 3km) or seasonal research tasks (Catch 15 different species of Pokémon or Make 3 Great Throws)
For completing this challenge, you'll receive 5000 XP, 1 Incense or Ducklett encounter.
The Shared Skies Season is here! Currently Aquatic Paradise is running in Pokémon Go. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
Aquatic Paradise field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning a PokéStop during the Aquatic Paradise event can earn you an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection for after the event ends, but you may want to complete them during Aquatic Paradise as the rewards could help you complete the above Collection Challenge.
Here are the Aquatic Paradise field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust or 5 Great Balls
- Catch a Ducklett reward - Corphish, Finneon or Frillish encounter
- Explore 1 km reward - 1 Rare Candy
- Explore 3km reward - Clamperl encounter
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else we know about Aquatic Paradise in Pokémon Go
The Aquatic Paradise event is running until Tuesday 9th July at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. During this time, there are two bonuses for you to take advantage of - an increased chance of encountering Pokémon using Incense and, best of all, double catch XP. (Love me some double catch XP.)
Aquatic Paradise also marks the release of shiny Ducklett and shiny Swanna, its evolution, in Pokémon Go. If you fancy adding a shiny duck and swan to your collection, make sure you keep an eye out for these new variants.
There's also a range of Water-type Pokémon appearing more frequently in the wild during the event:
- Horsea
- Staryu
- Wingull
- Corphish
- Clamperl
- Ducklett
- Frillish
Using Incense during Aquatic Paradise will also cause the following Pokémon to appear in the wild:
- Shellder
- Lapras
- Finneon
- Frillish
Finally, Aquatic Paradise has a pay-to-play timed research quest, which offers Ducklett encounters and four Lucky Eggs. The quest costs $1.99 or the equivalent in your local currency. It is nonrefundable and can't be purchased using PokéCoin, but can be gifted to a player you're Great Friends or higher with. If you do purchase this quest, you'll need to complete it before Tuesday 9th July at 8pm (local time).
Hope you enjoy the Aquatic Paradise event!