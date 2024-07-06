Pokémon Go Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge research tasks and rewards

Aquatic Paradise is the tie-in event for Go Fest 2024: New York City to ensure everyone gets to enjoy some Pokémon Go fun this weekend!

Throughout Aquatic Paradise, you'll be able to collect event-exclusive research tasks and the Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge. The double catch XP bonus also makes a return to Pokémon Go for this event.

Aquatic Paradise also sees the release of shiny Ducklett in Pokémon Go!

Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Aquatic Paradise Collection Challenge is running in Pokémon Go until Tuesday 9th July at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge will net you a small pile of rewards and another Collection Challenge for your Elite Collector Medal. As always, missing the challenge's deadline causes the rewards to vanish forever. Here are all of the Pokémon in the Aquatic Paradise, along with how to find them: Wingull - In the wild or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost)

- In the wild or seasonal research task (Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost) Staryu - In the wild

- In the wild Horsea - In the wild

- In the wild Shellder - Incense encounter

- Incense encounter Ducklett - In the wild

- In the wild Frillish - In the wild, Incense encounter or event-exclusive research task (Catch a Ducklett)

- In the wild, Incense encounter or event-exclusive research task (Catch a Ducklett) Corphish - In the wild or event-exclusive research task (Catch a Ducklett)

- In the wild, event-exclusive research task (Explore 3km) or seasonal research tasks (Catch 15 different species of Pokémon or Make 3 Great Throws) For completing this challenge, you'll receive 5000 XP, 1 Incense or Ducklett encounter.

Aquatic Paradise field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning a PokéStop during the Aquatic Paradise event can earn you an event-exclusive research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection for after the event ends, but you may want to complete them during Aquatic Paradise as the rewards could help you complete the above Collection Challenge. Here are the Aquatic Paradise field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Water-type Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust or 5 Great Balls

Pokémon reward - 500 Stardust or 5 Great Balls Catch a Ducklett reward - Corphish, Finneon or Frillish encounter

reward - Corphish, Finneon or Frillish encounter Explore 1 km reward - 1 Rare Candy

reward - 1 Rare Candy Explore 3km reward - Clamperl encounter Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Corphish and Clamperl can be earned through event-exclusive research tasks.