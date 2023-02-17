Figuring out the Bunuelos recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a key part of the 'A Taste of Home' quest you unlock when you reach level four friendship with Mirabel. The Forgetting has gotten to Mirabel too, and she cannot remember the recipe for Bunuelos. This is where you come in.

Completing this quest will have you running between a few characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley. However, once you know it, you can quickly complete this quest and you'll know an easy four star recipe too.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Bunuelos in Disney Dreamlight Valley

At the start of the quest, Mirabel will give you a plate of Bunuelos that was left in her cupboard when Mini-Casita vanished. Then, you'll need to take this to Remy to taste and he will tell you three of the four ingredients.

Figure out the mystery ingredient

Remy will then give you some clues as to what the missing ingredient is, but you need to figure it out. The clues are:

It's salty, but not a meat, fish or vegetable.

It's closely related to another ingredient in the recipe.

It's sold in Chez Remy. If you're struggling to figure it out, the missing ingredient is cheese. You can grow or buy Wheat by visiting Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadow. Then, you can buy Milk, Eggs, and Cheese at Chez Remy.

Remy really is a talented chef.

Make Bunuelos

Then, either at Chez Remy, or another place that has a stove that you can use, you can make the first batch of Bunuelos.

The recipe for Bunuelos is:

1x Wheat

1x Milk

1x Eggs

1x Cheese

You can put these ingredients into the recipe in any order and you will get four star Bunuelos.

There's something cool about cooking in Chez Remy.

After figuring the recipe out, head back to Mirabel to get the instructions for the rest of the quest. Happy cooking!